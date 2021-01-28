Bridgerton is Netflix's biggest series ever. The streaming service made the announcement earlier this week. The Regency-era romance drama was created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is based on Julia Quinn's romance novel series of the same name. The series is a worldwide hit and it was just announced that season 2 is officially happening at Netflix. Bridgerton launched last month, quickly becoming a hit all over the world.

Thank you for making Bridgerton our biggest series ever pic.twitter.com/Euac58hs61 — Netflix (@netflix) January 27, 2021

According to Netflix, who does not publicly share their viewership data, Bridgerton was streamed in 82 million households within its first 28 days, making it the streaming service's biggest series ever. Netflix also reveals that the hit show made their top 10 in each of its markets except for Japan, though it remains to be a hit in 83 other countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, France, India, and South Africa.

According to Jinny Howe, vice-president of original series at Netflix, Bridgerton is similar to The Queen's Gambit in that it "defies tradition, and demonstrates that period dramas are not limited in scope or audience." The Queens Gambit is another hit that recently premiered on the streaming service. As for the drama being historically correct, that isn't exactly the point. "Chris Van Dusen and Shondaland's Regency reimagined isn't meant to be history. It's designed to be more lavish, sexier and funnier than the standard period drama - and that's what so surprised and delighted our members," Howe added.

As for the huge Bridgerton streaming numbers, some believe that the show came along at exactly the right time. "People have been home," Netflix's head of global TV says. Staying at home "has resulted in people discovering many different kinds of genres and kinds of shows." With the public health crisis still going on, many people are staying in their homes and relying on streaming new content, which has seen other streaming platforms like Disney+ and Apple TV+ quickly gain momentum. Netflix currently boasts over 200 million paid subscribers and continues to keep its healthy stock prices. As for other reasons that Bridgerton has been popular enough to have already been renewed for Season 2, that has to do with the show's young cast and steamy sex scenes.

The romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) has more and more people coming to Netflix to see what Bridgerton is all about. The sex scenes were filmed like stunts, according to Dynevor. "We did the intimate scenes like stunts - we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way," she said. "I'd rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical." In addition to the romantic scenes, Bridgerton has also gotten attention for its soundtrack, which sees pop songs getting the string quintet treatment. The official Netflix Twitter account is thanking the fans for making Bridgerton its most-watched series.