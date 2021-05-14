A Bridgerton spinoff series is officially in the works at Netflix. Following a three-season renewal of the hit Netflix series, it's been reported that the streamer has also put in a limited series order for an untitled spinoff exploring the origins of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel). The stories of young Violent Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) will also be detailed. Shonda Rhimes will write the script in addition to executive producing with her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers and frequent collaborator Tom Verica.

"Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix's Bela Bajaria said in a statement. "Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

"As we continue to expand the world of Bridgerton, we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse. We've worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to place in her hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew this unique voice was vital to the future of the show," added Rhimes.

Added showrunner Chris Van Dusen: "With Bridgerton, I set out to make the period show I always wanted to see. I never could've anticipated how much the rest of the world also wanted to see it. I'm deeply proud of this remarkable cast and incredible crew, and I'm so grateful for the enduring support of Shonda, who I've worked alongside for 17 years. Shondaland is where I learned how to make TV, craft incredibly complex characters and how to tell stories. And while it's been an incredible journey, I have my sights set on a few new stories to tell."

It's not exactly a surprise to see Netflix expanding the Bridgerton universe this way. The streamer previously announced that the hit series pulled in more than 82 million viewers with the first season. It didn't take long for Netflix to announce that a second season had been ordered, although it came with the bad news that breakout star Rege-Jean Page wouldn't be included in season 2. Still, Netflix sees great potential in the popular series, as Van Dusen revealed last month the show has also been renewed through season 4.

Internally, the hope is for Bridgerton to stay popular for another several years, long enough to warrant eight overall seasons. The idea is for each installment of Quinn's original eight books to serve as inspiration for a season. Season 2 is expected to be based on Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second of the Bridgerton books, as season 1 was inspired by The Duke and I.

We don't have a release date yet for Bridgerton season 2, but the first season can be streamed now on Netflix. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.