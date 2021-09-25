The new scandalous romance we will be talking about this season is big! The Bridgerton love triangle between the heartbroken Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), and Edwina's elder sister Kate (Simone Ashley) has all the makings of the steamy drama we fell in love with. Bridgerton season 2 will be borrowing from the second novel in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me' for its source material. Meet Kate and Anthony!

When Anthony confronts Kate at a ball, she let's him know his description of the perfect wife did not sit well with her. Embarrassed that he's been overheard, he tries to charm her. Does it work? We'll find out!

When Bridgerton premiered on Netflix it shattered their viewing record with 82 million households tuning in its first 28 days. The Regency-era romance drama created by Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy) and produced by legendary Shonda Rhimes is based on Julia Quinn's romance novel series of the same name. The series is a worldwide hit. The hit show made their top 10 in each of its markets except for Japan, though it remains to be a hit in 83 other countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, France, India, and South Africa.

Thank you for making Bridgerton our biggest series ever pic.twitter.com/Euac58hs61 — Netflix (@netflix) January 27, 2021

According to Jinny Howe, vice-president of original series at Netflix, Bridgerton is similar to The Queen's Gambit in that it "defies tradition, and demonstrates that period dramas are not limited in scope or audience." The Queens Gambit is another hit that recently premiered on the streaming service. As for the drama being historically correct, that isn't exactly the point. "Chris Van Dusen and Shondaland's Regency reimagined isn't meant to be history. It's designed to be more lavish, sexier and funnier than the standard period drama - and that's what so surprised and delighted our members," Howe added.

The period drama delighted fans around the world so much that a spin-off was ordered to tell the story of Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte. "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix's Bela Bajaria said in a statement.

"Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

Bridgerton has superstars calling out for a role. John Boyega would love to be the 'New Guy' in Bridgerton. Speaking to Regé-Jean Pagee during a THR Drama Actor Roundtable, the Star Wars actor said, speaking of Page's earlier press release, "I'm trying to get that Bridgerton money, man. I need to wear them skintights, I need to be the new guy up in there... But, honestly, something like that. Give me a horse and a lovely maiden and all of that." We're in for a treat in 2022!