Brie Larsen has been sharing her process in a quest for the undeniably-superhero physique for her role in The Marvels. She's been sweating it out, and the results are in! On the screen or in a dark alley, you do not want to mess with this powerhouse. Her recent Instagram post is inspiring her fans to get off that couch to find those abs hiding within.

"Felt cute might delete later - or maybe I'd regret that ???? I learned so much from the comic genius @melissamccarthy on regrets for @learninglotspodcast ???? Ya'll got any regrets?"

Brie Larson wants to point out in her beginning workout video that she started slowly and amped it up gradually, saying, "Wheeeww! My body hurts already and we have only just begun... sending a big thank you to Jason Walsh, my incredible trainer, for helping me with this workout. I'm thrilled to be able to show you my process and not just the final result. It's only getting harder from here, folks ?????? What other goals do you think I should add to my list? I have my sight set on a one-arm pull-up. As always, like and subscribe if you want. But you don't have to. I hope you're happy in your body ????"

She's also inspired the newest member of the MCU, Kathryn Newton, who will play Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.﻿ She recently took to Instagram, regretfully posting. "Honestly why I haven't been posting," as she shows the fruits of her labor.

Kathryn Newton is all grown up now, but she will always be that punk kid, Claire, who the Brothers Winchester weren't able to help in Supernatural. Newton is the third actress to play Cassie in the MCU, following Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open on February 17, 2023. And perhaps we'll see Captain Marvel show up there, too?

Getting ripped for donning head-to-toe latex has been part of the superhero gig for a while, but it wasn't always that way. We've all seen the Halloween costumes with built in bi-ceps and rock-hard abs to match. That movie magic has been replaced with the real thing. The more recent trend of showing the process of the stars' transformations has been fascinating to watch. I'm not just talking going from the average Joe to G.I. Jane. I'm talking about Mark Wahlberg documenting his 30 pound weight gain in 3 weeks on Instagram, saying, "From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking."

Both are great examples of what we can do to our bodies if we really set our minds to it, for better or worse. All I can think about when I see the struggle of each repetitive motion is, what the heck did Christian Bale do for The Machinist?