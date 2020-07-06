Today, the world knows Brie Larson as one of the biggest names in the MCU, tasked with bringing the role of the franchise's first solo superheroine to life in Captain Marvel, with a resulting $1B+ haul at the box office. But things did not always go so swimmingly for the actress, as she recalled recently.

"I auditioned for Star Wars too. I auditioned for Hunger Games, I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, 'Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator.' Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn't get the job."

The confession was a part of an introductory video that Larson made for her newly-launched YouTube channel, which also saw the actress interact with famous content creators as she explored ways to use her channel to its full potential in highlighting issues she felt closest to.

Losing out on a role in Star Wars must have disappointed Larson the most deeply given the number of times she has made her love for the franchise clear in the past. One of the highlights for Larson of working with Jedi Master Mace Windu aka Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel had been to ask him about his time filming Star Wars, and the actress has also been successful in convincing Jackson to bring his lightsaber to set so she could play with it.

The audition process is a difficult rite of passage for every up-and-coming actor in Hollywood. And having worked in one franchise makes it even harder to be considered for a different one. Not all of Larson's auditions ended in disappointment like with Star Wars and Terminator. In fact, filmmaker Edgar Wright remembers the actress blowing everyone away when she showed up to read for a role in Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.

"Brie Larson's audition was just amazing. I'd seen a long line of people coming into the Universal lot to audition, and some people who were reasonably established. Brie - who was 19 at the time, maybe she was even 18 when she auditioned - blew everybody else away. Jared [LeBoff, Scott Pilgrim executive producer] and I both said afterward, "We've got to cast her."

Fortunately for Larson, the loss of roles in past franchises kept the door open for her joining the MCU as one of Earth's foremost defenders Captain Marvel. The character has already given the franchise one of its highest-grossing standalone movies, and there are rumors that Disney is looking to have Larson's character leading the Avengers in future movies, now that the old guard of Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor are out of the picture.

For now, Larson's focus appears to be on her new YouTube channel, where she has invited fans to tell her in the comments section of her first video what kind of content they would like to see her post in the coming days.