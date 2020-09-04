Brie Larson has revealed even more roles that she auditioned for and did not get. The Captain Marvel star has been detailing the audition process on her YouTube channel, giving her viewers some insight into the world of an up and coming actress. As Larson points out, there is a lot of rejection involved, and in her case, there are a ton of parts she did not land. Most importantly, these rejections are all from only July 15th, 2008 and February 5th, 2009.

Brie Larson tried out for Zack Snyder's Sucker Punch, Book of Eli, Jennifer's Body, Avatar, Tomorrowland, Pitch Perfect, Into the Woods, Halt and Catch Fire, and The Big Bang Theory. Some of these projects, including James Cameron's groundbreaking Avatar, Larson has no memory of the audition process. She even lost out on Marvel Studios projects Thor and Iron Man 2. That's a lot of rejection to take in just over 6 months of auditions. "That's a lot of heartbreak, folks," Larson says in the video.

When trying out for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the actress noted that she really wanted the part, even though there wasn't a whole lot to go off from when she auditioned. She says, "The only thing that was there was a description that said, a husky non-Ramona voice. I didn't even know who Ramona was. However, inspiration struck in the oddest of places for the actress. Larson credits The Adult Video Awards for zeroing in on her character. "I was watching the red carpet and I was watching these women with this like confidence... and I was like, that's it. That's what I'm gonna do."

As for Captain Marvel, Brie Larson said she almost turned the part down. She initially thought "it was too much for me." Months later, Marvel Studios contacted her again and at this time, she was moved by their pitch. After meeting with the creative team, Larson says, "it was amazing, I loved everything they had to say." She continues, "I remember laughing a lot, I remember my team being really proud of me, because they knew that it was a big step for me in embodying myself and believing that I could do something so big."

Even though Brie Larson was excited about Captain Marvel, she had to keep the casting a secret for quite a long time. Whatever the case may be, Larson's career has worked out pretty well for her and all of the rejections have gotten her to this place. She is clearly grateful for her career and she wants to let people know that the life of an actor can be extremely hard at times, even though it doesn't always look like that from the outside looking in. You can check out the rest of what she had to say above, thanks to Brie Larson's YouTube channel.