Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has once again demonstrated her real-life superpowers, with the actress sharing a clip of herself performing an endless series of push ups during a break from filming on the upcoming Marvel sequel, The Marvels. If this is how she spends her breaks, we can only guess how intense her actual workouts are. Captioning the impressive footage with "Unpopular opinion: push ups are fun?," Larson has clearly been working hard to blur the line between the MCU hero and her actual self.

Larson makes this series of push ups look easier than most of us find simply getting out of a chair. This is not the first time that the Captain Marvel star has demonstrated her strength and preparation for the superhero's return, with the actress having shared clips of her performing such impressive feats as one-arm push ups and one-arm pullups, both of which are incredibly difficult to achieve.

Not much is yet known regarding specific plot details for The Marvels but thanks to a brief logline previously released by Marvel, we do have at least some idea of the direction of the upcoming sequel. The Marvels will of course feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel, who in the movie will be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision. The MCU follow-up will also bring Iman Vellani into the fray alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris as the final member of The Marvels. Vellani is set to star as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, who has yet to make her debut. Khan is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who is a huge fan of Larson's Captain Marvel, and later gains shape-shifting powers, becoming a superhero in her own right. As well as the big screen outing as part of a team, Ms. Marvel is also due to appear in her own standalone Disney+ series.

Directing the titular trio will be Candyman's Nia DaCosta, who recently provided some insight into the themes that will come into play during this cosmic comic book venture. "I am obsessed with how we all deal with our pain and trauma, and there's some of that in the story," the filmmaker revealed. DaCosta has also being singing the praises of Marvel Studios, stating that, despite The Marvels being a big budget blockbuster, she has still been given the creative freedom to make the movie she wants. "It's amazing," she said. "[It's] more [freedom] than I've had on anything. It's great because we're all just comic-book nerds who want to make a great comic-book movie."

The Marvels is scheduled to be released in November 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. The Marvels is just one piece of the puzzle that is Marvel's Phase 4, which will include several sequels such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as introducing new heroes in Eternals and Fantastic Four. This comes to us courtesy of the official Instagram account of Brie Larson.