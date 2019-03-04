Could Brie Larson go from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a galaxy far, far away? At this point, we can't say it's impossible. Larson is currently set to make her MCU debut in Captain Marvel, which hits theaters this weekend and will cement her as an important and powerful hero within the larger Avengers fold. Now, she's expressed her desire to be a Jedi as well, which Star Wars has responded to.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brie Larson recounted the time that her Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson, who played the Jedi Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, brought his lightsaber to set. And it just so happened to be on May 4, which is commonly known as Star Wars Day. Here's what Larson had to say about it.

"I got to hold his lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi... It's so cool. I wish I was a Jedi."

This bit of the interview naturally got a decent chunk of attention. Not just from people online who took notice, but from the actual Star Wars Twitter account. The account shared Larson's quote from the interview and responded to the actress's desire to someday become a Jedi. Here's what they had to say.

"The Force is definitely with you, Captain."

In a follow-up tweet, Brie Larson responded with, "Honored to be an intergalactic hero with you." It's a nice exchange, but could it someday be more than that? Disney owns both Marvel and Star Wars. There are tons of projects within a galaxy far, far away on the burner and they clearly already have a great working relationship with Larson. Why not? Plus, Samuel L. Jackson has lived in both worlds. Why can't she? Jackson, in the same interview, explained how being a Jedi puts one in a totally different camp when it comes to fame.

"With becoming that kind of character in that kind of movie. It just changes the game in another kind of way. 'Cause I had all this interesting kind of popularity or whatever, but when I got into the Star Wars universe, it exponentially changed. You become godlike in a crazy kinda way. I [became more famous] because I was a Jedi, so no matter where I went, I got accosted by the Jedi council of wherever."

With shows like The Mandalorian in the works for Disney+ and the trilogy of movies from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss coming down the pipeline, just to name a couple of things, there could easily be room for Brie Larson in this universe. At this point, we wouldn't put anything past the Oscar-winning actress. The ball is in your court, Lucasfilm. Feel free to check out the exchange from the Star Wars Twitter account below.

"I got to hold his [@SamuelLJackson's] lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.’-@brielarson via @EW’s #CaptainMarvel cover story.



The Force is definitely with you, Captain. 💪 — Star Wars (@starwars) March 1, 2019

Honored to be an intergalactic hero with you :) — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 2, 2019

!!!!!! — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 2, 2019