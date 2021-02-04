Brie Larson is sharing her morning routine as she prepares for work on Captain Marvel 2. The actress recently showed off her new home gym, which looked pretty imposing to some fans. Even Larson admitted that it looked a bit intimidating, but it's the spot where she will get back into superhero shape with the help of her personal trainer. For now, Brie Larson has a new morning routine that she hopes will help her prepare for her 2021 projects, and that includes getting plenty of rest.

Production on Captain Marvel 2 has yet to begin, but Brie Larson is making sure that she will be prepared mentally and physically before getting on the set. This is a new routine that Larson just started doing at the beginning of the year, which starts with a face cleanse, before heading into the kitchen to make some tea. From there, she takes out her journal to get her thoughts out early in the morning in an unfiltered manner, choosing to focus on one thing at a time. Gratitude and intuition are two of the things that the actress is working on now.

After she finishes her journaling, Brie Larson goes out to her backyard for some sauna meditation. She showed off her stretching and meditation practice while sweating in the hot sauna, which she says is good for the muscles. After sauna meditation, the Captain Marvel 2 actress hits the shower, where she makes sure to wash her face. Larson admitted to washing her face up to four times a day.

After the shower, Brie Larson goes out to her garage gym to work out. She is currently taking it easy as she is rehabbing her left knee. When it comes down to it, Larson knows full well that this routine isn't something that everybody can do and admits that she wasn't able to do it throughout last year due to how busy she was. However, Larson wanted to emphasize the power of a daily routine that can awaken the mind, body, and spirit. As it gets closer to Captain Marvel 2 starting up, Larson will have to adapt her schedule to fit in everything.

Captain Marvel 2 will begin filming at some point this year with new cast member Teyonah Parris, who is currently playing Captain Monica Rambeau in the Disney+ series WandaVision. Carol Danvers will team up with Rambeau in the highly anticipated sequel, along with Ms. Marvel. As for what will go down in the story, that is unclear at the moment, but Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are hoping that WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will give some hints. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens. Until then, you can check out the morning routine of an MCU hero above, thanks to Brie Larson's official YouTube channel.