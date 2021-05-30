Brie Larson has shared another training video with her fans. The video in question shows the actress crushing some one-armed pull-ups as she prepares to begin filming on The Marvels. Larson has been sharing a lot of videos with her fans over the past few weeks, including one detailing her nightly routine, along with another listing some of her favorite things for summer 2021. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are likely hoping that Larson will continue to share videos when The Marvels production fully kicks into gear.

Umm *hi* don't mind me achieving my one-arm pull-up goal! pic.twitter.com/OdQY0LR4Dj — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 29, 2021

As for whether or not Brie Larson will continue to share videos on YouTube and her social media platforms when The Marvels begins, that is unclear. However, she did share quite a bit of training videos when she was making 2019's Captain Marvel. Larson was more than happy to share some of her brutal training videos, showing off her progress over the course of the production. Now, the Carol Danvers actress is sharing her one-arm pull-up goal that she was able to achieve in preparation for The Marvels.

Doing regular two-arm pull-ups is hard enough for most people, so to see Brie Larson pulling off three of them with one arm is pretty amazing. Larson's trainer, Jason Walsh, can be heard in the background of the video encouraging her along the way, pushing for that third and final pull-up. Larson was clearly pleased with herself after achieving her goal and does a little happy dance to celebrate. Walsh also worked with Larson on Captain Marvel and convinced her to climb Grand Teton in Wyoming after only six weeks of training.

To train for Captain Marvel, Brie Larson was able to hip-thrust 400 pounds, push a Jeep for one minute, and crank out weighted pull-ups, along with a ton of other workouts. To prepare for Captain Marvel 2, Larson added some hanging knee raises, with added weights, into the mix. As Jason Walsh says, all of the training isn't specifically for the upcoming sequel. "It changes everything in your life-your psychology, your confidence, the way you approach things," says the trainer when discussing Larson's health after preparing to play a superhero on the big screen.

The Marvels is going to be a lot more than just a traditional follow up to Captain Marvel. In addition to Brie Larson, who is back as Carol Danvers, the sequel also features Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, who have leading roles. Production is expected to begin soon, with a release date set for November 1st, 2022. There is a lot to live up to after the success of the first installment, but Larson and crew seem confident that the sequel will be something that may even be able to top it. While we wait to find out, you can see the one-arm pull-up video above, thanks to Brie Larson's official Twitter account. You can also see her nightly routine and summer 2021 videos below.