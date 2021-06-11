Captain Marvel star Brie Larson continues to impress with her training efforts for upcoming MCU sequel, The Marvels with the actress showing off some one arm push-ups in a new video. These seriously skilful push-ups will go nicely with the one arm pull-ups that Larson demonstrated recently, with the Marvel star clearly putting in the effort necessary to portray one of the MCU's most powerful heroes when she returns for the follow-up.

One arm push-ups and @Olivia_Rodrigo karaoke to start the day. She’s thriving. pic.twitter.com/nhejVpcAIP — Brie Larson (@brielarson) June 9, 2021

This is not the first time that Brie Larson has proven her dedication to getting as close to Captain Marvel's otherworldly strength in real-life, with the Brie Larson having demonstrated similar feats during her training regime for the first movie. For the first Captain Marvel, Larson not only endured a vast amount of complex combat training, but she also even pushed a 5,000 pound Jeep for almost a minute. The strongest Avenger, indeed.

Not much is yet known regarding specific plot details for The Marvels, but following on from the Captain Marvel 2 title change, a brief logline for the Marvel installment has since surfaced, offering at least some idea of the direction of the upcoming sequel. "Marvel Studios' The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers," the logline reads. "In the film, she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!"

Candyman reboot director Nia DaCosta will helm the project, with Brie Larson of course set to reprise the role of the title character. Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton recently signed on in a currently undisclosed role as the villain, and is no doubt feeling the pressure of going toe-to-toe with Larson's cosmic superhero.

Wandavision star Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau in the sequel, with the actress recently offering some insight into working under the direction of DaCosta. "I just love her point of view," Parris said. "I love her sensibilities, her visual sensibilities. She's so smart. I was excited to work with her then and then when I heard about The Marvels, I mean, it's history. She's making history. She's amazing and I can't wait for the world to see all of the awesomeness that is Nia DaCosta."

Standing alongside Larson and Parris is Iman Vellani as the final member of The Marvels, with Vellani set to star as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, who has yet to make her debut. The character will make her sebut in the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, and is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who is a huge fan of Captain Marvel, and later gains shape-shifting powers, becoming a superhero in her own right. The Marvels is scheduled to be released in November 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. No doubt we will see many more feats of super-heroic strength from Larson before then.