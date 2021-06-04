Brie Larson's cover of Metric's "Black Sheep" from Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World will be included in the movie's upcoming expanded soundtrack. On Instagram, director Edgar Wright announced that the all-new expanded soundtrack would be released this summer. The filmmaker also included a clip of Larson performing "Black Sheep" in character as Envy Adams - who just so happened to be inspired by Metric singer Emily Haines. You can check out the post below.

From the Instagram post: "On July 9th, the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition) will be available on all digital music services. The expanded soundtrack includes demos from Beck and more music from the movie including Brie Larson performing the @metric classic 'Black Sheep'."

It's a good time to be a fan of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. In April, a new cut of the movie was released in theaters to celebrate its tenth anniversary. While the pandemic was still affecting theater viewership at that time, Wright knew that many fans wouldn't pass up the chance to see the movie on the big screen, especially those who didn't get the chance to do so when it was first released a decade prior.

"To be able to see it with the best specs is obviously any filmmaker's dream. You want people to see it as good as it could possibly be. I suspect that if you're a fan of the movie, you're going to get such a kick out of seeing it like this," Wright said of the release, noting that "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was designed for the big screen and for the best sound systems."

Also co-written by Wright alongside Michael Bacall, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O'Malley. It also stars Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, a slacker musician hoping to win a competition to get a record deal. He must also battle the seven evil exes of his new girlfriend Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). The cast also included Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman.

While the movie didn't light the box office on fire when it was first released, it's developed a rather strong cult following. There's never been an indication that a sequel will happen, but if it does, Mary Elizabeth Winstead has some ideas. Last year, the actress spoke about her thoughts on the subject in a ComicBook.com interview.

"You know what, I think that would be so cool," she said. "I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they're in their mid-30s as opposed to the sort of 20 slacker thing. So I think it would be really interesting."

Winstead added: "We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it's way more fascinating to know where they'd be 10 years later. I'm down for it."

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition will be released on July 9, 2021. You can also revisit the movie by watching it on Netflix. This news was first revealed by Edgar Wright on Instagram.