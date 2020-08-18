Brie Larson has opened up on why she wasn't cast in 2015's Terminator Genisys in a new video posted to the Captain Marvel star's YouTube account. In a previous video, Larson had mentioned her failed Genisys audition, recalling that she had gotten a flat tire while on her way to test for the role. Expanding upon the many roles she had auditioned for but didn't get in the new video, Larson shed some more light on what happened with the movie, and it apparently comes down to the perception that the actress cannot hold a gun properly.

"I did my audition. A couple days later, I found out that I didn't get it, and I got no feedback whatsoever," Brie Larson explains. "I felt like I did a really good job. I didn't understand, and then months later, my manager called, and was like, 'Listen. We got the feedback, finally, and what it was, was they said that they didn't think that you know how to carry a gun."

Larson adds that she didn't even carry a gun in the audition, so the reason still didn't make much sense to her. Still, the Captain Marvel star seems happy that she ultimately didn't get the gun-toting role. "I mean, I'm grateful, because I don't want to hold a gun in a movie. I just thought it was funny that in their head, they thought I couldn't hold a gun, so I didn't get the job," she says.

As we know now, the role of Sarah Connor ultimately went to Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. While Larson doesn't specifically state the role she auditioned for in the video, it can be presumed that it was for Sarah. Alongside other lead actors Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke, Matt Smith, Jai Courtney, and J. K. Simmons, Clarke plays the only female character in a major role to be toting a gun. When the movie was in pre-production in 2013, it had also been reported that Larson was testing for the role alongside Clarke, although an explanation as to why Brie Larson was passed over hasn't been provided until now.

Additionally, Larson can't help but wonder what could have been when it comes to many other roles she missed out on over the course of her career. In the video, Larson also briefly touches on many other roles she didn't get after failed auditions. This includes Gossip Girl, Tomorrowland, The Hunger Games, Spy Kids, Smart House, Brink, The Frozen Ground, and all three installments of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. She also expresses dismay over losing out on the The Big Bang Theory, which she was told she didn't get at the time because she was "too young."

Fortunately for Larson, she knows how to handle rejection. By keeping at it, she now has a prominent role in the MCU as the lead star of Captain Marvel. She is set to reprise the role in an upcoming sequel. Larson is also set to star as Victoria Woodhull, the first female presidential candidate in American history, in an upcoming biopic that she will also produce for Amazon Studios. Her new "audition storytime" video comes to us from Brie Larson on YouTube.