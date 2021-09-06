Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for her role as the titular Marvel superhero in next year's The Marvels. Larson has been regularly sharing updates with fans on her social media, and this time she has shared videos showing her grueling workout regimen.

Brie Larson has in the past declared Captain Marvel as the "Strongest Avenger" and it looks like she's out to prove it. From doing one-arm push-ups and one-arm pull-ups, Larson has been going at it in the gym and has impressed everyone with her commitment. She is working with famous celebrity fitness trainer Jason Walsh of Rise Movement to prepare physically for the demanding role of a superhero.

From sharing her nighttime routine and favorite things of summer 21 to intense workout sessions, Larson has been quite active on social media lately. She recently took to Instagram to showcase her intense training for The Marvels, captioning, "How many pieces of work out equipment does it take to become a super hero? All of them!" Larson can be seen performing kettlebell squats on a flywheel box in the first clip. You can check out the videos below.

The second clip sees Larson performing push-ups using a resistance band and with perfect form too. She credited her trainer for keeping her motivated. "Even after years of training, I still try to find ways to get out of working out. Luckily @risemovement keeps me motivated by prefacing a new move with 'this will be fun,'" Larson captioned. Her trainer Jason Walsh can be heard in the background encouraging her. The Oscar-winning actress takes all her roles quite seriously, and for 2019's Captain Marvel, Larson flew in actual jets, underwent combat training, lifted heavy weights, and even pushed a 5000 lb jeep.

It remains to be seen what other feats of physical strength Larson demonstrates next for her preparation for The Marvels. Though, she has indicated that she'll take it up a notch this time around. In similar news, Natalie Portman, who is returning to the MCU after nine years, also got ripped to reprise her role of Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. Portman will be playing The Mighty Thor in the film. It is good to see actors putting in the work to look like their comic book counterparts instead of just relying on stunt doubles. Hopefully, the trend continues.

Filming is currently underway on The Marvels at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, the U.K., with additional filming scheduled to take place in Tropea, Italy, Los Angeles, and New Jersey. Nia DaCosta of the Candyman reboot fame is helming The Marvels from a script penned by Megan McDonnel (WandaVision). Alongside Brie Larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, the film will also star Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, Korean actor Park Seo-joon and Zawe Ashton as the antagonist. Samuel L. Jackson will also return as Nick Fury.

The plot of The Marvels remains a mystery for now. But judging by the film's WandaVision connections and the Shang-Chi mid-credits scene, the story could center on the Multiversal war. The Marvels is slated to arrive in theaters on November 11, 2021.