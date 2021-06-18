Brie Larson prepares to hit the road in her newest YouTube video. Known to Marvel fans for her role as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, Brie Larson has consistently been posting videos to her YouTube account for fans to catch a peek at her life behind the scenes. After posting things like her daytime and nighttime routines to her personal workout videos, her latest video sees the actress revealing how Nissan has gifted her with a new van that she intends to transform into the "van of [her] dreams."

Larson says she's created an "extensive list" of additions she wants to put into the van, including a comfortable mattress, an incredible kitchen with pink countertops, a disco ball, and a projector to watch movies outside under the stars. She admits that space might be an issue with including everything she wants, but with a special team called in to help her plan the process, fans can see some of Larson's ideas actually coming to life - including the installation of a mini-kitchen in the back.

In the video description, Larson writes: "Thanks to Nissan for this amazing van and partnership (although this video is not sponsored)! *Huge* thanks to all those who took my ideas and made them come to life. I can't wait to take this van out on a road trip sometime this year! The beach for sure, but thinking maybe a few national parks...? Let me know your favorite spots to take your van because I'll be looking to take many weekend trips!"

Marvel fans will see Larson reprising her role as Carol Danvers in the upcoming superhero ensemble movie The Marvels. Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Megan McDonnell, the movie also stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A sequel to Captain Marvel, the movie's official title was revealed in May. Filming will take place in Los Angeles, New Jersey, and at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

"It's amazing, and I'm so excited that it's announced, and I can talk about it," Larson previously said of working with DaCosta, per A Little Late with Lily Singh. "Nia is amazing, and she got the job because she is the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her. She has confidence. It's a big deal to step into like, this thing, the Marvel universe, it's this huge thing! And to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

Stay tuned to Larson's Youtube channel to see what life is like on the road in her new Nissan, complete with a mattress and a kitchen. You can also watch out for Larson to appear in The Marvels when the movie is released by Disney and Marvel Studios on Nov. 11, 2022. You can also watch the original Captain Marvel at any time by streaming the superhero movie on Disney+.