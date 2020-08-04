Brie Larson has decided to share her first quarantine workout with the world. The Captain Marvel star has been stuck in quarantine like the rest of us and, even though she currently plays one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel universe, she hasn't worked out in months. But Larson decided to share what that workout looked like, as her trainer, Jason Walsh, whipped her back into shape.

Jason Walsh is the one who helped get Brie Larson in shape for Captain Marvel. He's a renowned personal trainer and has also worked with the likes of Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, John Krasinski and Alison Brie, among others. Brie Larson started the video by singing his praises, and pointing out that it was Walsh's Jeep she famously pushed up a street. Before diving in, and after eating a cookie, Larson had this to say.

"It's been a while. I want to take it easy on myself, be realistic about where I'm coming from, and enjoy it while my mind flips out."

They then proceed to go through the workout, exercise by exercise, as they both execute the movements. Jason Walsh explains each movement, as well as the intention behind them. For those in quarantine who were used to going to the gym, what is nice about this is it involves no equipment. And, based on Brie Larson's reaction, it seems to be a rather good workout. Granted, not all of us can afford a personal trainer like Walsh, but YouTube is a treasure trove of workout videos. They just don't all have superheroes in them.

Brie Larson joked that she felt her "mortality" during the workout. After the workout, Larson addressed the followers of her YouTube channel. While wondering aloud if people were actually going to do the workout along with them, Larson told everyone to keep their comments to themselves, one way or the other. Though, as of this writing, the video has over 8,900 comments.

"It's unclear if anyone's actually going to do this workout along with us or just enjoy watching me struggle. Please like the video. If you liked it, if you didn't like it, keep your comments to yourself."

The Oscar-winning actress is coming off of a huge year. Brie Larson starred in Captain Marvel, which grossed over $1 billion, Avengers: Endgame, which is now the highest-grossing movie in history, and Just Mercy, which was met with widespread critical acclaim. The only movie that is officially on her schedule currently is Captain Marvel 2, which is in active development at Marvel Studios. It is presently set to arrive in theaters on July 8th, 2022, though that could change between now and then. Writer Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) is penning the screenplay. No director has been named, but Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, who helmed the first entry, will not be returning. You can check out the full video from Brie Larson's YouTube channel.