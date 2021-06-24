A year after launching her successful Youtube channel, Brie Larson is sharing some of her favorite bloopers with the world in a new gag reel straight from her living room. In June 2020, Brie Larson created her YouTube channel, and she has shared with the world everything from workout tips, original songs, recipes, drinking games, audition fails; she's really left nothing off the table to talk about. The videos vary in tone, topic, location, guests. It really is what's going on in Brie's specific world. She introduced her channel with these inviting words.

"Hello world wide web! Brie Larson here. Most of you know me on the big screen as Captain Marvel. But my friends would probably describe me more as an asthmatic, introverted, potato chip-loving, gamer....and now YouTuber? I've created this channel to have some fun, connect with others, and let you all get to know that side of me too. Join me on this new journey and let me know what you want to see in the comments on all my new videos. Let's build something great together."

She's come a long way from sitting on cakes and balloons in United States of Tara.﻿ Now she can be seen starring as Carol Danvers in the Captain Marvel movies. She becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. The latest installment in the series The Marvels is due out in November 2022. The movie will see the return of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers for the first time since Avengers: Endgame.

﻿When she was first cast as Captain Marvel, she insisted on having ankle-length body-armor as her character's primary costume; according to Larson, "I just couldn't see myself strolling around in a bathing suit for two hours and change" (referring to Carol Danvers's red Kree uniform and black Warbird outfit, both of which bared her legs). She has faced some backlash for her unwavering career decisions, but the proof is in the pudding.

She has steered her career from a young age, wielding her way to receiving an Academy Award for Best Actress for Room. She famously prepared for her role as Ma in Room, by staying at home for a whole month and went on a strict diet, to get an understanding of what Ma and Jack were going through. Looks like the Academy agreed with her method and result.

She's also an accomplished singer, recently her cover of Metric's Black Sheep from Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World will be included in the movie's upcoming expanded soundtrack. Larson explains of her singing and acting, "Singing is an incredible expression and something that is important to me, but where I feel comfortable with how much I reveal about myself is acting. I enjoy the characters, the costumes, the wigs and just being a chameleon."

And if we have to wait until next year to see Larson on the big screen, she has filled the Larson-void with a wide variety of content that is sure to tickle anyone's fancy. Visit her on Youtube. Hit that like button and subscribe!