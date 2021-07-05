It is a year since Brie Larson started sharing little bits of her personal life via YouTube, allowing her fans to get a glimpse at some of her interests which she seems to have genuinely enjoyed sharing via the site. However, as fun as it has been, it looks like a little bit of the real world is now coming to take over as in her most recent upload the Captain Marvel star confessed that she is going to be scaling back her posts as she returns to her acting day job. While we will no longer be getting our weekly portion of Brie, she is certainly not going to stop entirely either.

In the Youtube video, Larson said, "So I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this to be quite honest. I didn't know how I'd feel putting myself out there weekly in this way. I think some of you know that I started this channel, I started thinking about it before the pandemic, and it was because I needed to just like...I needed to shake it up. I needed to feel like I could just be silly and normal."

"This was a way of testing it out for myself more than anything else." The Marvels star continued, "What happens if I reveal more of myself, of me...is it okay to be me? And it seems wild how scary that felt a year ago. That a year ago I was calling friends panicked like I don't know I'm going to be rejected and people are going to hate me and blah blah blah and I'm sure all those things happened, but also I'm fine (laughs), or no, I'm better than fine! I'm great! We had fun. I had fun!"

She continued, "It's the one-year anniversary, and at this exact time, I'm going to have to slow down on this. I can't keep up on doing videos weekly. I gotta go back to my job. My first job. My acting job. I am sad about it. This is not the last video. I'm going to do more, it's just not going to be able to be on a weekly schedule. I would love to keep making things. Keep collaborating with people. The podcast Learning Lots will still be going bi-weekly, so I hope you'll check that out. I've been doing it with my best friend Jessie. It's just been a true delight."

She ended by saying, "With all that said, thank you for joining me on this journey and thank you for subscribing, thanks for watching the videos, thanks for sharing them with your friends and family and I hope you found some joy in them because I found a lot of joy in making them. That's why I'm going to keep doing it, just not as frequently."

For those that enjoyed sharing these videos with Larson, their continuation is good news, but there are a number of others who will just be looking forward to her appearing back on the big screen in the next Captain Marvel installment, The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 11, 2022.