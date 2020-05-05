Bright 2 is finally moving forward at Netflix. The sequel has been in development for more than two years now with few updates provided in the meantime. Now we have word that the streaming service is narrowing in on a director as Louis Leterrier is in talks to helm the sequel. Should this come to pass, it would put a major piece of the puzzle in place and bring us one step closer to Will Smith and Joel Edgerton reuniting for another round of fantasy-based cop adventures.

According to a new report, Louis Leterrier is in negotiations with Netflix for Bright 2. David Ayer (Suicide Squad) directed the first movie but will not be returning to helm the sequel. Ayer did, however, co-write the screenplay alongside Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast), with T.S. Nowlin (Maze Runner: The Death Cure) providing a rewrite.

There is on word on how soon production could begin, but Will Smith will be back as Daryl Ward, with Joel Edgerton reprising his role as Nick Jacoby. Ayer is set to produce alongside Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless. Earlier this year, Ayer confirmed that the sequel was indeed still in development. It appears things are coming together at last.

Louis Leterrier has a ton of feature experience as a director. Some of his notable credits include The Transporter, Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk and Now You See Me. As for his relationship with Netflix, Leterrier recently helmed every single episode of last year's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which was not only well-received, but was truly massive in scope. So Leterrier is quite qualified for a movie of this scale and has a good working relationship with Netflix that they can potentially build on, should the deal close.

Bright served as one of Netflix's first forays into blockbuster filmmaking. The fantasy flick came with a budget said to be in the $90 million range, which was a lot considering that the company wouldn't be collecting any box office for their investment. It centers on two police officers, a human and an orc, who are forced to partner up in an alternate reality where fairytale creatures are commonplace. They set out on a routine night patrol that becomes something far grander, with a reveal that will change their world forever. The two must protect a young elf and a long-forgotten relic that is capable of great destruction.

While critics didn't particularly like the movie, as it boasts a 28 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix was happy with the audience's response. There is no word yet on how soon production is expected to begin, but that is complicated right now, given the state of the industry and the ongoing shutdown. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.