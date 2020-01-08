Bright 2 is still in the cards at Netflix. Bright was released in December 2017 and served as one of the streaming service's first forays into producing big-budget original features. That has ramped up a lot in the past couple of years, but we haven't heard much about this particular sequel, which was initially announced before the first movie debuted. Now, director David Ayer has provided an update on the status of the project.

David Ayer who has directed movies such as Suicide Squad and Fury, recently appeared at a Television Critics Association panel to discuss his new show, Deputy. During the panel, the filmmaker was asked about the status of Bright 2 and whether or not that's something we're ever going to see. Here's what Ayer had to say about it.

"Still in development. We're working on it so hopefully we'll be able to mount that up soon."

When last we heard, Evan Spiliotopoulos is writing the Bright 2 script. Max Landis (Chronicle) wrote the original, but he has since been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, which has essentially ousted him from any high-profile projects. It's expected that David Ayer will return to direct, should the movie move forward. Speaking further, Ayer explained that they have a large world to explore in the sequel.

"It's a great opportunity for all of us to explore the world more. I think people felt like there was a lot of doorways to explore. People were like, 'Tell us about the dragon. Tell us about this, the history.' So it's a very rich world and I think we're going to drill down some more."

Bright, which starred Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, is set in an alternate reality where humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been living alongside one another since the dawn of time. Two police officers, a human and an orc, embark on what they think is a routine patrol that ends up altering the future as they know it. The unlikely duo is forced to battle an onslaught of enemies and work through their personal differences as they must protect a young female elf and a long-forgotten relic, which, in the wrong hands, could bring mass destruction.

Produced for a budget of $90 million, Bright was something of a gamble for Netflix that seemingly paid off, given the fact that they gave the green light to a Bright sequel. The movie wasn't embraced by critics, currently holding just a 28 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience rating sits at 84 percent, which is far more important for a company like Netflix. David Ayer is also attached to direct a remake of The Dirty Dozen. It remains to be seen which project will get off the ground first. This news comes to us via Slash Film.