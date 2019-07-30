James Gunn's BrightBurn is finally coming home this August. Loaded with jaw-dropping bonus content including three vignettes, two featurettes and filmmaker commentary, Brightburn takes the superhero genre in a fresh new direction.

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.

Brightburn 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, DVD and Digital bonus features:

• 3 "Quick Burns" Vignettes hosted by Actor Elizabeth Banks, Producer James Gunn & Director David Yarovesky

• "Hero-Horror!" featurette: It's not often filmmakers successfully and seamlessly combine both Horror and Superhero into a genre-bending "Hero-Horror" category. Hear from Producer James Gunn and Screenwriters Brian and Mark Gunn as we will learn the methods of their filmmaking style and their dotting of the "i"'s and slashing of the "t"'s storytelling process.

• "Nature vs. Nurture" featurette: Hear from Actor Jackson A. Dunn, Producer James Gunn, Screenwriters Brian and Mark Gunn and understand the creative process involved in flipping the script of the traditional "Superhero" and diving into what motivates and moves our new Anti-hero, Brandon Breyer.

• Filmmaker Commentary with Director David Yarovesky, DP Michael Dallatorre, and Costume Designer Autumn Steed

