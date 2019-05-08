James Gunn's BrightBurn is only a few weeks away from hitting theaters and the studio has released some creepy new footage. First, a Red Band extended clip is truly NSFW and may not be suitable for anybody who has an extreme fear of losing their sight. The second is the latest TV spot, which features some new footage and the Billie Eilish song "Bad Guy." So far, it looks like Memorial Day weekend is going to have some superhero horror to kick off the summer.

The Red Band extended clip from BrightBurn takes place in the diner, which has been teased in previous footage. However, this is the entire three minutes and it has some really uncomfortable moments in it. Director David Yarovesky is going all out in the superhero horror movie about an alien child who lands on Earth, but turns out to be a villain instead of a hero. Yarovesky creates an eerie world that seems almost too real. The recently released TV spot brings some new footage of Jackson A. Dunn in his creepy mask.

James Gunn recently spoke about the creation of the BrightBurn mask. The idea was to create something which would work in both the superhero genre along with the horror genre and while we haven't seen the entire movie, it looks like Gunn and crew were pretty successful. However, that doesn't mean it was an easy design process to create it. Gunn explains.

"I just gave so many notes on (the mask). (Trying) to create a really truly iconic horror movie character in the same way that Freddy Krueger is, or in the same that way that Leatherface is, or in the same way that Jason is. Trying to create something with that same sort of feel that is instantly scary (and) plays with the superhero-ness of it all but at the same time is most definitely rooted in horror."

James Gunn also recently spoke about the Memorial Day weekend release date. When asked about it, he said, "Who doesn't want to see an alien child on a murderous rampage as we begin our summer?" The producer makes a good point. While the first bits of promotional material leaned more into the superhero aspect of the movie, the latest bits of footage have definitely been placed more into the horror vein.

David Yarovesky directed BrightBurn from a story written by James Gunn's brother Brian Gunn and cousin Mark Gunn. Elizabeth Banks stars alongside David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner. Gunn is on board as producer with Mark, Brian, Dan Clifton, Simon Hatt, and Nic Crawley. The H Collective fully financed the feature and produced alongside Gunn's company, Troll Court Entertainment. You can check out the latest extended BrightBurn clip and TV spot below, thanks to Sony Pictures.