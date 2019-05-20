Sony Pictures has released the final trailer for BrightBurn. This comes from producer James Gunn, the filmmaker behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. In this instance, he's taking on a character that has a lot of Superman-like qualities. Only this movie is posing the question, what if a superpowered alien being like Superman decided to be evil instead of a force for good? It's a question that has nothing but horrific answers, based on this final trailer.

This trailer, though relatively short, is easily the most terrifying of the bunch. This one really plays up the horror on display and showcases the hopelessness that would come along with just such a situation. Humanity isn't prepared to fight a being with Superman levels of strength and power. We're left to beg, plead and fight ever so hopelessly, armed with nothing more than guns and sheer terror. Even a mother's love can do little to stop the events in motion. The trailer also comes with a pretty great tagline that hammers away at the general premise of the movie.

"Evil has found its superhero."

The cast for the movie includes David Denman (The Office), Jackson A. Dunn (Shameless), Matt Jones (Home), Meredith Hagner (Set it Up) and Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect), who previously worked with James Gunn on his horror movie Slither. Though Gunn serves as a producer, it's David Yarovesky (The Hive) in the director's chair. As it happens, this is a family affair, as Brian and Mark Gunn, James' brother and cousin, wrote the screenplay.

Brightburn entered production shrouded in secrecy. It was in the works just before James Gunn was fired by Disney (only to later be re-hired) as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So this project served as a welcome distraction for him. But as Gunn made clear in a recent interview, this was a lot more than just an escape. Here's what he had to say about it to USA Today.

"I'm always a person that focuses on what I'm doing now that's right in front of me. Any time I feel like I'm using something as an escape, I usually feel like that's an unhealthy type of thing. Nothing ever felt like that in any way. I just had fun making 'Brightburn.' I was excited to make a movie with the people that I loved and cared about the most, with a concept that I thought was really dynamite."

Competition at the box office this weekend is going to be fierce. Not only is Brightburn hitting theaters, but Disney's live-action Aladdin and Olivia Wilde's acclaimed Booksmart are both hitting theaters as well. Not to mention movies like John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Avengers: Endgame and Detective Pikachu that will continue to clean up. Will this movie be able to carve out a sizable slice? We shall find out very soon. Be sure to check out the final trailer from the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel below.