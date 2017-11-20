Though Brigitte Nielsen and Sylvester Stallone have reportedly not spoken in 30 years and had a publicly tumultuous relationship, the former model/actress has come forward to deny the allegations that Stallone coerced a 16-year old girl into a threesome with his old bodyguard 31 years ago. Nielsen, who costarred with Stallone in Rocky IV and Cobra, claimed that the two were very much "newlyweds" when the alleged incident occurred in Las Vegas in 1986. The two were married between 1985 and 1987. Sylvester Stallone spoke out immediately after the story broke to vehemently deny the allegations.

A Las Vegas police report alleged that Sylvester Stallone forced a 16-year old female fan to have a threesome with he and his former bodyguard, Mike De Luca, during the shooting of Over the Top. After allegedly forcing the girl to give oral sex to he and De Luca, the former bodyguard than had sex with her. After the alleged incident was over, the girl was warned that if she told anybody about the incident, she would get, "her head bashed in." The unidentified girl gave her story to the Las Vegas police but reportedly never pressed charges because she was embarrassed about the whole situation.

In an interview with TMZ, Brigitte Nielsen, who was married to the actor between 1985 and 1987, said the incident could not have occurred because the couple were together the whole time. She explains.

"During the summer of 1986 we were newlyweds. I was inseparable with Sylvester when Over the Top was being shot in Las Vegas. The story claims that at approximately 8:30 in the evening during the shoot of the movie the person claims she was in our suite at the Hilton Hotel. This incident did not occur. Most of the day, I would watch him film, then we'd have dinner and go to our room. No other person was in the room with him, but me."

Nielson was adamant that the alleged incident is a total fabrication and backs up Sylvester Stallone's claims as well. However, Stallone's representative did not mention Nielson at all in the statement that was released last week.

A story about Sylvester Stallone being involved in the alleged sexual assault in Las Vegas in 1986 was first reported by Doug Poppa of the Baltimore Post Examiner last year. The bombshell police report was made a year before Stallone's half-sister Toni-Ann Filiti, threatened him with a lawsuit in 1987, alleging that Stallone raped her and sexually assaulted her for years. Although court documents show that Stallone "vigorously denied and continues to deny and dispute all claims of wrongdoing," he later agreed to give Filiti a lump sum of $2 million, as well as $16,666 a month for the rest of her life. She later died in 2012 after a battle with lung cancer.

TMZ also reports that Sylvester Stallone and Brigitte Nelson haven't spoken in nearly 30 years. Nevertheless, she says, "I can say for certain that it is impossible for this incident to have occurred." The former model/actress went on to say that, "it's unbelievable that Sylvester and his family have to suffer through this over something that never happened." Stallone has also gone on record to say that the incident never occurred. Stallone, who will next direct the Rocky spin-off sequel Creed 2, is the latest man in power to be accused of sexual misconduct, but he is also one of the quickest to come forward and deny it as well as the first to have his ex-wife come to his defense. You can read more about what Brigitte Nielson had to say about Sylvester Stallone's sexual assault allegations courtesy of TMZ.