What's the first thing you would think of adding to the peppy, colorful cheerleading movie franchise, Bring It On? If your answer is slasher horror sequel, that is both disturbing, and going to become a reality soon. Turns out SYFY is developing a new sequel to Bring It On that will take a turn towards horror, and whose synopsis, which can be read below, sounds more like a Friday the 13th ripoff than an installment of Bring It On.

"We're waving our pom poms in the air for Bring It On: Halloween, an original movie premiering in 2022. "Held down by restrictive rules, an embattled cheerleading squad seeks the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals, but when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves."

To say that Bring It On: Halloween sounds like a departure from previous entries in the franchise would be putting it mildly. The first Bring It On, released in 2000 and directed by future Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, explored the competitive world of college cheerleading. Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, and Gabrielle Union starred as rival cheerleaders, looking for a big win at the National Cheerleading tournament.

The film played like a milder version of American Pie and was successful enough to spawn multiple sequels, for which the original cast did not return. The previous final entry in the series was 2017's Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack, which was dismissed for being a cheap, uninspired take on the original film's premise.

The original Bring It On is still regarded as a cult classic, featuring a lot of edgy energy that was missing from the formulaic sequels. It will be an interesting exercise for SYFY to take the franchise in such a drastic new direction as having a serial killer hounding the cheerleading squad. How well that concept works in execution remains to be seen.

While the concept of mixing the world of Bring It On with the slasher genre might seem like a confusing leap, the two actually have more of an overlap than you might imagine. The favorite victims in traditional slasher movies have always been young, nubile, scantily-clad females who venture into unsafe areas on their own. In that sense, the cheer squad from Bring It On would make the perfect victims for a Jason Voorhees or Freddy Krueger-type.

On the other hand, more feminist twists on horror have seen the same kind of vulnerable female characters rise up to defeat the killer, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, who was actually a cheerleader herself in the 1992 movie that spawned the television series. There's a lot of twists and turns you could throw into a story like Bring It On: Halloween without reducing the main cheerleader characters to the role of helpless victims.

Apart from Bring It On: Halloween, Syfy is working on a host of exciting reboots of iconic horror franchises, including a Chucky series, a retelling of Slumber Party Massacre, as well as a 10-episode miniseries based on George A. Romero's Day of the Dead.