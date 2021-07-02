Britney Spears and her beau are taking a break in beautiful Maui to escape the unyielding headlines of the controversial conservatorship case, and the FreeBritney Movement. They took to the beaches for some fun in the sun, she in her bikini, and some privacy. But when you're Ms. Spears, those vexing paparazzi are never too far behind. This week Britney Spears had a succinct requests for the uninvited guests.

"So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now...the paps know where I am and it's really not fun!!!! It's pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture...but not only do they take my picture...they distort my body and mess with the image and it's embarrassing!!!!! I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It's rude and it's mean so paps kindly F*CK YOU AND F*CK OFF!!!!"

It was a decidedly different tone than when they first arrived sans paps.

"Well damn ... I did it again ???? !!!! Maui part 2 ????????????‍♀️ !!!!! This footage is more current though ... from YESTERDAY !!! I'm driving the cheapest car known to mankind but it's pretty fun ???????????? ... I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like hearing people laughing from my balcony ... there's a togetherness here and it's endless !!! Here's me playing in the dirt and making angels in the sand in the ocean ???????????? !!!! More to come ... more to share ... more to dream ... more to hope for ... and many more to pray for !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! Here's to Maui ???????????? !!!!"

Sand and sun sound like the perfect elixir for the woman who has been in the spotlight for nearly her whole life; and through years of that life she has been battling her family for her fortune. Just this year two documentaries were made about her struggle.

Britney Spears: Fighting for Freedom ﻿and Framing Britney Spears both chronicle her fight for freedom, claiming she hasn't been able to fully live her own life for 13 years, stuck in a court-sanctioned conservatorship. They examine what the public might not know about the pop star's court battle with her father for control of her estate. They also explores the fervent fan base that is convinced Spears should be liberated from the conservatorship, and re-examines the media's handling of one of the biggest pop stars of all time.

Spears explained speaking of Maui, "It's not okay to force me to do anything I don't want to do. By law, and this whole team, honestly, I should be able to sue them for threatening me and saying, if I don't go into these meetings twice a week, we can't let you go to Maui on your vacation. You have to do what you're told for this program and then you will be able to go." The singer also clearly stated to the judge: "I want this conservatorship to end - I truly believe that this conservatorship is abusive." Her next court date is scheduled for July 14.