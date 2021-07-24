Britney Spears is ramping up her grievances against family members during her over-a-decade long battle to lift her conservatorship this week. Peppered between these outcries, Britney Spears is having fun baring it all and finding new dreams to keep her going in what seems like a never-ending fight that has become very public. One of those dreams is Cher taking her to St. Tropez for ice cream.

Yesterday she shared a dance video and asked fans, "So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive ???? Just curious cause at this point I'm not sure it's a good idea to listen to advice from some people. Yesterday I realized all my tennis shoes were gone ... I like them because I dance three hours most days and my feet hurt so I put tennis shoes on so my feet feel nice ... well all of mine are old so I ordered four new pairs and they came in five weeks ago but they were all too big so I've been without them for a long time !!!!" She continued with her dreams of a post-Conservatorship life.

"So when I woke up yesterday and remembered I had none I pulled a Carrie Bradshaw and ordered a bunch of new shoes online !!!! My assistants HUMBLING APPROACH why don't you just see what you can find in your closet DID NOT WORK ANYMORE ... I chose to BLOW and guess what ... my feet are soaring these days ... I'm not gonna stop buying tennis shoes and heels ever ???????? !!!! I'm not gonna settle and considering the other day I said I feel like I'm just getting here ... THAT'S AN UNDERSTATEMENT !!!!"

"It's been a while since I drove alone and well let's just say it's a DIFFERENT BALLGAME cause I'm not sure this stadium ???? is gonna be anywhere near America !!!! Here is me dancing to PUMPED UP KICKS after cleaning my REAL living room with no Tic Toc but a real grandfather clock that has a hidden door you can hide in ... I know I'm a kid at heart !!!! After cleaning my cherry floors I did my own version of play and cleaned with my new PUMPED UP KICKS ... literally ... and look I'm flying !!!! Maybe I'll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream ... She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her ... and thinking about having a six pack like @jlo ... Lord she's so inspiring in her new video !!!! Again this is me with hope ... love ... and intention ... by the way I do intend on going to the ball after I clean my house ???????????? !!!!!"

Cher wasted no time in responding, tweeting, "When #FreeBritney is FINALLY FREE, I'm Taking her to San Tropez & We'll Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts Content."

Content. — Cher (@cher) July 23, 2021

She's whittling her hindrances down one step at a time, and while it is slow-going, she did gain the right to drive this week. She was spotted behind the wheel for the first time in years. It looks like she is going to have to fight every detail of the conservatorship one at a time, but her hopes are high, and an ice cream cone with Cher in St. Tropez is waiting for her at the end of this long road.