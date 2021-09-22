After Hulu brought forth renewed attention on the infamous Britney Spears conservatorship with a very successful documentary, Netflix will be following a similar path with Britney Vs. Spears. Earlier this year, Hulu's Framing Britney Spears dove deep into the history of the famous pop star, chronicling everything from her rise to fame to her public breakdown. What was most troubling for many viewers was the exploration of the conservatorship she'd been living under since 2008, launching the #FreeBritney social movement.

The first full trailer for Britney Vs. Spears at Netflix teases more light shed on the situation. An official poster has also been released. In the trailer, Britney can be heard lamenting how she just wants her life back. The movie also teases that the doc means "no more secrets," suggesting new information will be revealed. It certainly seems to be a must-watch doc for those invested in the conservatorship and Britney's situation. You can watch the new full trailer below.

When Framing Britney Spears was released, Britney Spears addressed her fans to say she was floored by all of the support she's been receiving. At the time, she said she hadn't yet watched the documentary, but from what she did see, she "cried for two weeks." The Britney v Spears trailer may be right with the suggestion that there are still more secrets yet to be revealed concerning the whole situation. The Framing Britney Spears creators have said that there is enough unseen footage they didn't get to use that they could easily make a sequel. However, there are no plans for a Framing Britney Spears 2 at this time.

Perhaps we'll get more answers in Britney Vs. Spears. Per the official synopsis: "The world knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon. But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship. Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney's life and her public and private search for freedom. Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents, this Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star's trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status. It shows Britney's life without utilizing the traumatic images that have previously defined her.

Director Erin Lee Carr (How To Fix a Drug Scandal, Dirty Money) and journalist Jenny Eliscu work to delve deep into the tangled history of the conservatorship that has been in place for over 13 years. The film weaves a shocking timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous and Britney's behind the scenes fight for her own autonomy. Text messages and a voicemail as well as new interviews with key players make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told."

Carr will also produce the project alongside Sarah Gibson and Kate Berry. Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Julie Gaither, Jenny Eliscu, and Amy Herdy are executive producing. The new doc Britney Vs. Spears will be released on Netflix on Sept. 28, 2021.