A Brittany Murphy documentary series is in the works at HBO Max. The Clueless and King of the Hill actress, who passed away unexpectedly in 2009, will be the subject of a two-part documentary series from Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Mary Lisio will executive produce for Blumhouse alongside James Buddy Day.

The docuseries is described as a "character portrait of the young actress' quick career assent and mysterious end - one that a coroner chalked up to pneumonia, even though Murphy was just 32 years old at the time of her death." Just five months after her passing, Murphy's 40-year-old widower Simon Monjack was also strangely found dead under similar circumstances at their Hollywood Hills home. His body was buried next to Murphy's at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood Hills.

"I agreed to do this film because I think it's a shame that Brittany's promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death," director Cynthia Hill said in a statement. "I think it's important to celebrate Brittany's talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon's deaths."

HBO Max also notes that the Brittany Murphy series, which is still untitled, will "go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines" concerning Murphy's death. It will feature new interviews with those closest to the late actress as well as previously unseen archival footage. With so many lingering questions that remain surrounding Murphy's mysterious death, a fresh look at the tragedy may finally help shed some light on that fateful day.

"Our Brittany Murphy documentary cuts through the tabloid noise with an elevated, nuanced depiction of a sensational story," said HBO Max evp of non-fiction and live-action family programming, Jennifer O'Connell. "Crafting a grounded account of Brittany Murphy's life struggles and sudden passing comes with great responsibility and we've partnered with a masterful creative team to produce a thoughtful examination of a tragedy that has long been cause for speculation."

A fan favorite actress, Murphy is very well known for starring as Tai Frasier in the iconic 90s comedy Clueless. Some of her other memorable movie roles include Freeway, Girl, Interrupted, Drop Dead Gorgeous, 8 Mile, and Just Married. Murphy also voiced Luanne Platter on all 13 seasons of the animated series King of the Hill, as she passed away just months after the show's series finale had aired.

On Dec. 20, 2009, Murphy died shortly after collapsing at her home. According to the coroner's report, the primary cause of her death was pneumonia, though iron-deficiency anemia and the legal prescription drugs she had been taking were listed as secondary factors. Her husband Simon's death was also attributed to acute pneumonia and severe anemia. It was later reported that there was toxic mold inside the home which Brittany's mother Sharon claimed was the cause of their deaths.

Murphy's docuseries is the latest of its type to go into development at HBO Max. The WarnerMedia-backed streamer has also released the acclaimed docuseries Expecting Amy, Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Equal, and Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults since launching last year. There's no word yet on when the new series about Murphy will be made available to stream on HBO Max. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.