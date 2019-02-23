Comedian Brody Stevens has passed away. He was 48-years old. Sources say that the cause of death is an apparent suicide by hanging. His work in comedy has been described as "fearless" countless times throughout his career and the strength of his hard work landed him roles in comedies such as The Hangover series and Due Date. However, Stevens was best-known for his work on the stage and his appearances on a number of comedy shows, sports programs, and podcasts over the years.

Representatives for Brody Stevens released a statement about his death and noted that Stevens "was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community." Stevens was constantly pushing boundaries with his comedy, and according to the statement, his "love of baseball was contagious." Stevens played baseball in high school and excelled as a right-handed pitcher. He later went on to earn a scholarship to play Division I College Baseball for the Arizona State Sun Devils baseball program and started in four games, pitching a total of 28 innings.

After college, Brody Stevens moved to Seattle and started his standup comedy career. Throughout the years, Stevens has been on shows, including Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Premium Blend, The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, Late World with Zach, The Best Damn Sports Show Period, Attack of the Show!, Children's Hospital, Tosh.0, Fox NFL Sunday, Conan, Comedy Bang! Bang!, The Burn with Jeff Ross, Kroll Show, and The Ben Show, to name a few. Stevens was a constant contributor to Chelsea Lately, in addition to doing his own shows and short-lived podcast.

Brody Stevens also co-created the Comedy Central series Brody Stevens: Enjoy It! comedian and close friend Zach Galifianakis, whom he worked with in both The Hangover and Due Date. The show originally aired on HBO GO and was later picked up by the comedy network. Enjoy It! has been praised by critics and fellow comedians, and not just a few comedians. Stevens is one of the most respected comedians in the game today and his death sent shockwaves through the comedy community. Friend and fellow comedian Whitney Cummings had this to say.

"Nobody made me laugh harder than Brody Stevens and turns out nobody can make me cry harder either. You are my family."

While Brody Stevens was known for his comedy, he was also known for his candid talks about his ongoing struggle with depression. Comedian Patton Oswalt, who was also one of Stevens' many friends posted a message to others who are currently struggling with depression. He explains.

"If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can't stand this."

Oswalt and Whitney Cummings weren't the only friends of Stevens to speak up online. Dozens of friends and fans are mourning his loss along with his family, who are all requesting privacy at this time. You can read some of the tributes to Brody Stevens below and take a look at one of his comedy bits, thanks to The Comedy Store Twitter account.

Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years. You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different, and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody. #brodystevenspic.twitter.com/IYvo0wmWrt — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) February 22, 2019

If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this. #RIPBrodyStevens#818ForLifepic.twitter.com/n1jQhXdOIz — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 22, 2019

Nobody made me laugh harder than Brody Stevens and turns out nobody can make me cry harder either. You are my family. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) February 22, 2019

For people who don’t know Brody: most comics have seen so much comedy they go numb and don’t get to have deep belly laughs the same way most people can. Brody could make numb comics belly laugh. It was such a gift. He was a gift. #818forlife — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) February 23, 2019

The comedy clubs will have “Make God Laugh” on their marquees 2nite like they always do when one of us ... I’m not sure God will GET Brody but his local references will be epic. Ugh. So sad. #818 #EnjoyIt#RIPBrodyStevens

Ps Brody would be so psyched about TMZ covering it — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 23, 2019

I love this clip of Brody testing out bits on people in the green room. He did warm up for all three seasons of The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail and did a set on the first season. I’m sad for him, anyone who knew him, and anyone who didn’t. https://t.co/jmbkmMW04H — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) February 23, 2019

Brody Stevens. Some insight. RIP https://t.co/Ik4kqhKVh6 — Doug Stanhope (@DougStanhope) February 22, 2019

I love you dude #brodystevens — Bobby Lee (@bobbyleelive) February 23, 2019

Well this one hurts. Brody Stevens was what a comic is. Very sad and I don’t understand. #RIPBrodyStevens#818ForLife — eddie pepitone (@eddiepepitone) February 22, 2019

On his old website, Brody Stevens had a pic of him and @davidcrosss with the caption “2 Generations of Laughter” and I don’t know why but that always laid me out. I think Cross is maybe 5 years older than him. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 22, 2019

Brody was always the funniest guy in the room- he always closed CDR, because no one else could possibly follow him. #RIPhttps://t.co/QX8ji3Uuxz — Scott Aukerman (@ScottAukerman) February 23, 2019

I really loved you, Brody. You always made me so happy when you were around. 💕devastating. https://t.co/TzICi3MTuZ — Bonnie McFarlane (@bonniemcfarlane) February 23, 2019

A gentle soul left today. Nothing but tragic. My heart goes out to the many who love him. Fuck the stigma - if you’re hurting, please talk. RIP Brody Stevens. — Will Sasso (@WillSasso) February 23, 2019

What the fuck

What is happening

RIP a sweet, sweet, hilarious, giving person, Brody Stevens. — DAVE ROSS (@davetotheross) February 22, 2019

Brody Stevens really made me laugh. Such an original. I loved it when he got going on someone "I was in The Hangover! Hangover II! What have YOU done sir?!" We Just fist bumped in the hallway at the Store and now I wish I had hugged him. So sad. #818tillidie — Tom Segura (@tomsegura) February 23, 2019

brody stevens was a legend of a human and a comedian. he was as incredible as he was kind. he was also so open about his demons. he was fully singular. i can’t believe it. 💔 — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) February 23, 2019