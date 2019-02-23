Comedian Brody Stevens has passed away. He was 48-years old. Sources say that the cause of death is an apparent suicide by hanging. His work in comedy has been described as "fearless" countless times throughout his career and the strength of his hard work landed him roles in comedies such as The Hangover series and Due Date. However, Stevens was best-known for his work on the stage and his appearances on a number of comedy shows, sports programs, and podcasts over the years.

Representatives for Brody Stevens released a statement about his death and noted that Stevens "was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community." Stevens was constantly pushing boundaries with his comedy, and according to the statement, his "love of baseball was contagious." Stevens played baseball in high school and excelled as a right-handed pitcher. He later went on to earn a scholarship to play Division I College Baseball for the Arizona State Sun Devils baseball program and started in four games, pitching a total of 28 innings.

After college, Brody Stevens moved to Seattle and started his standup comedy career. Throughout the years, Stevens has been on shows, including Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Premium Blend, The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, Late World with Zach, The Best Damn Sports Show Period, Attack of the Show!, Children's Hospital, Tosh.0, Fox NFL Sunday, Conan, Comedy Bang! Bang!, The Burn with Jeff Ross, Kroll Show, and The Ben Show, to name a few. Stevens was a constant contributor to Chelsea Lately, in addition to doing his own shows and short-lived podcast.

Brody Stevens also co-created the Comedy Central series Brody Stevens: Enjoy It! comedian and close friend Zach Galifianakis, whom he worked with in both The Hangover and Due Date. The show originally aired on HBO GO and was later picked up by the comedy network. Enjoy It! has been praised by critics and fellow comedians, and not just a few comedians. Stevens is one of the most respected comedians in the game today and his death sent shockwaves through the comedy community. Friend and fellow comedian Whitney Cummings had this to say.

"Nobody made me laugh harder than Brody Stevens and turns out nobody can make me cry harder either. You are my family."

While Brody Stevens was known for his comedy, he was also known for his candid talks about his ongoing struggle with depression. Comedian Patton Oswalt, who was also one of Stevens' many friends posted a message to others who are currently struggling with depression. He explains.

"If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can't stand this."

Oswalt and Whitney Cummings weren't the only friends of Stevens to speak up online. Dozens of friends and fans are mourning his loss along with his family, who are all requesting privacy at this time. You can read some of the tributes to Brody Stevens below and take a look at one of his comedy bits, thanks to The Comedy Store Twitter account.

