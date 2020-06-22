Sony Pictures has revealed a new trailer for The Broken Hearts Gallery. The romcom comes from producer Selena Gomez and has the distinction of being one of the first major releases to arrive in theaters next month. Theaters in the U.S. have been mostly closed since mid-March, but AMC, Regal and Cinemark are all gearing up to open in July and this will be among the first brand new offerings they will have to showcase.

The trailer opens up with the movie's main character Lucy trying to mend a broken heart, with some humor thrown into the mix as her friends try to get her back on her feet again. The situational comedy continues as Lucy then gets into the wrong car after ordering a Lyft, which leads to something of a meet-cute. They begin working with one another on an ambitious project and, as one might suspect, as they continue developing their relationship, sparks fly. It certainly looks like a romcom made for the modern age. Whether or not that is something capable of getting people back to theaters remains to be seen.

The movie is written and directed by Natalie Krinsky. The cast includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters. Selena Gomez, in a recent statement, emphasized the importance of giving female filmmakers a platform, while also stressing the need for safety as movie theaters begin to reopen.

"Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people's concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved... I hope everyone will listen to scientists' recommendations and consider others' health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience."

The Broken Hearts Gallery asks the question, what if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you've ever been in? It centers on the unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City. She is an emotional hoarder who gets dumped by her latest boyfriend and is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery. The pop-up space is a showcase for items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy.

In addition to the trailer, the studio has released a new poster that we've included for you to check out as well. The movie is produced by David Gross and executive produced by Jesse Shapira, Jeff Arkuss, Josh Phillips, Natalie Krinsky, Chantelle Tabrizi, Andrew Robinson, Mathew Hart, Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey, Mason Novick, Michelle Knudsen, Laurie May and Noah Segal. The Broken Hearts Gallery is set to hit theaters on July 17 from Sony Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.