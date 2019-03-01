Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage are teaming for a new comedy from one of the writers of Tropic Thunder. Legendary Pictures has acquired this highly sought after package, which will see Etan Cohen penning the screenplay for Brothers, which both Brolin and Dinklage will headline. Story details are currently being kept under wraps, but the movie will apparently resemble another classic 80s comedy that also featured an unlikely duo of stars who learned they were related to one another.

According to a new report, Legendary won the Brothers package in what is said to have been a contested bidding war. It isn't clear what other studios were involved, but Legendary won out. Etan Cohen will produce in addition to his duties penning the screenplay. Andrew Lazar is also on board to produce for Mad Chance, with Josh Brolin producing for his own Brolin Productions, and Peter Dinklage for his own Estuary Films banner. No director has been set yet, though it seems conceivable that Cohen could possibly wind up with the gig. Then again, his hand isn't so hot right now.

Etan Cohen has had success in the past. Tropic Thunder was a huge hit. Yet, both Ben Stiller and Justin Theroux are also credited on the screenplay. Outside of that, Cohen wrote hits like Madagascar 2: Escape 2 Africa and Men In Black 3. He wrote and directed the Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart comedy Get Hard, which proved to be a decent hit. However, his most recent work was last year's Holmes and Watson, which reunited Ferrell with John C. Reilly for the first time since Step Brothers. To say the least, it was a trainwreck.

Holmes and Watson was thrashed by critics upon its arrival and absolutely bombed at the box office, bringing in just $40 million worldwide against a $42 million production budget. It ultimately won the Razzie for Worst Picture. Granted, that's just one movie but a studio may be hesitant to put him back in the driver's seat after such a major let down. Story details are largely being kept under wraps, but Brothers will center on a pair of unlikely siblings played by Brolin and Dinklage. It will be tonally similar to the 1988 Iran Reitman-directed comedy Twins, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

Josh Brolin starred in a trio of major releases last year with Infinity War, Deadpool 2 and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. He will be seen again as Thanos in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame and he's also lined up a role in Denis Villeneuve's Dune. Peter Dinklage, meanwhile, is set to appear in the final season of Game of Thrones in April as well as voicing a character in The Angry Birds Movie 2. Dinklage and Brolin both starred in Infinity War, though, they didn't actually share any screen time with one another. Brothers does not yet have a release date. This was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.