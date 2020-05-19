Movie legend and best-selling author Bruce Campbell will have some new reading material available soon, as the Ash vs. Evil Dead star just revealed he has a new book in the works. On Twitter, fan Robert J. Harris asked Campbell what to do now after reading all three of Campbell's previous books, and the groovy one responded with some great news. "Be patient. New book out this summer. More info to come!" Campbell says, unveiling the cover for his new book: The Cool Side of My Pillow: A Book of Essays. You can take a look at the cover below.

Be patient. New book out this summer. More info to come! https://t.co/vrqdlc9Vmxpic.twitter.com/vz8cSyqDZT — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) May 19, 2020

A veteran actor with a career spanning several decades, Campbell is always enjoyable on the screen. Fans of his will also know he's just as entertaining with his writing, as seen in the other titles released by Campbell so far. In 2002, he published his first memoir, If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B Movie Actor. The book details Campbell's life and career in the entertainment business up to that point and showed fans another side of the Evil Dead star. With a strong reception, the book would become a New York Times Best Seller.

The success of this book led to a follow-up title, Make Love! The Bruce Campbell Way, which was published in 2005. Featuring Campbell as the main character and written in first person, the book is a fictional account of Campbell struggling to make it in Hollywood as an actor. Although the book is a total fabrication, it includes many real-life celebrities as a part of the story, such as Richard Gere and Renée Zellweger. Campbell would later release a 6-hour audio play version of the book. It was a departure from the legitimate autobiography Campbell had previously written, but it featured his trademark wit and humor.

More recently, Campbell's third book was released in 2016. Called Hail to the Chin: Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor, the memoir picks up directly from where his first book left off, further delving into projects like Bubba Ho-Tep and his return to playing Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise. As with the other books Campbell had written, it's definitely a required reading for longtime fans. After also becoming a New York Times Best Seller, an updated version would later be published after Ash vs. Evil Dead came to an end, adding a new chapter exploring Campbell's time working on the Evil Dead revival series.

Perhaps spending so much time at home has allowed for Campbell to focus more on his writing in recent months. Like Campbell suggests, we'll just have to stay tuned for now to find out more details on the groovy one's upcoming book of essays. As for what's next for him as an actor, many fans are hoping to see him appear in the Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness now that his old pal Sam Raimi has stepped in to direct the project. Campbell himself has also teased his involvement, so let's hope it becomes a reality. This news comes to us from Bruce Campbell on Twitter.