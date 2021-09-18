There is no doubt that when it comes to cult movie heroes, Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams is usually standing top of the heap - even if that is a heap of mangled bodies. Fans of the thick-chinned star can now book tickets to spend a weekend with the Evil Dead star as the first-ever "BruceFest" takes place at none other than the Stanley Hotel in Colorado; the hotel that inspired author Stephen King to write The Shining. Campbell posted details of the event on his Twitter account, while announcing that tickets go on sale from today.

Do you have “the Shining?”If so, join me for the definitive Bruce Campbell Film Festival at the iconic Stanley Hotel in Colorado on November 12, 13 + 14! Come get some tickets Friday at https://t.co/G33ZO6CqCnpic.twitter.com/RrtopvFHg4 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) September 15, 2021

"Bruce invites you for the ultimate weekend experience in grueling horror at the legendary Stanley Hotel, the hotel that inspired Stephen King's The Shining," reads the official blurb on the event's webpage. "The Stanley Hotel is tucked away within the Rocky Mountains in remote Estes Park, Colorado and has opened its doors to guests since 1909. It's truly the perfect setting for the first-ever BruceFest. Bruce Campbell, American actor, writer, producer, and director may be known best for his role as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise premiering in 1981. The Evil Dead is the ultimate 80's horror cult classic that spawned an iconic series spanning over decades and has influenced much of modern horror."

Taking place on November 12-14 in Estes Park, Colorado, the weekend will see screenings of the entire Evil Dead series with a live commentary being provided by Campbell and a question and answer session. This follows The Evil Dead returning to theaters for its 40th anniversary in October. The event has three different package levels which are listed as:

The Deadite Package ($300):

Watch With Screenings: the "centerpiece of the weekend's events" are the screenings of the Evil Dead series, "featuring Bruce Campbell delivering hilarious and enlightening live commentary while answering questions from the audience."

Quintessential Horror Film Exhibit: a self-guided, curated exhibit, complete with informative displays.

Evil Dead Photo Op Experience: a unique photo experience that features larger-than-life set pieces, providing guests a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity in the Evil Dead universe.

Ghostly Scavenger Hunt: a custom game through the woods surrounding the Stanley Hotel, combining a traditional nature hike with a treasure hunt for relics from Evil Dead films.

Continuous Showings of Your Favorite Bruce Movies, including Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, Bubba Ho-Tep and My Name Is Bruce.

Additional Surprise Activations: event-wide competitions, prizes, and so much more.

The Necronomicon Ex-Mortis Package ($450):

Everything in the Deadite Package above

A signed event poster

Preferred access to events and screenings

Access to the Evil Dead VIP Groovy Cocktail Party hosted by Bruce Campbell himself, billed as "a moment to remember featuring custom cocktail recipes, hors d'oeuvres, and the chance to chat with Bruce!"

However, for those looking for the King of packages, that would be the Kandarian Demon Package ($600), which includes all of the contents of the other two packages along with an invite to the VIP Murder Mystery Dinner Party, which will be catered by Chef Binotto, who currently offers consultation with the Tim Burton-themed restaurant group, Beetle House, and will see Bruce himself mingling with guests as they try to solve a murder in "one of the most memorable meals of the guests' lives." This package also includes a VIP photo opportunity with the main man, who's also going to appear in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

None of the packages include hotel rooms, although these are available separately and can be booked with the hotel direct. Campbell may not be appearing in the newest addition to the Evil Dead franchise, but is working behind the scenes on Evil Dead Rise. He will also appear soon in Black Friday, a horror comedy set in a toy store that will be getting its premiere at Fantastic Fest at the end of this month. First look photos of Black Friday were just recently released. You can find out more about the event at the official website for BruceFest.