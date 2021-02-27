Bruce Campbell has seemingly confirmed his cameo in director and frequent collaborator Sam Raimi's upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Recently, Campbell had made it known that he was in London by posting a timelapse video of a busy intersection. Though Campbell didn't say why he was in town, fans speculated that he was in the area to film a role in Doctor Strange 2. Now, the groovy one himself seems to have confirmed these rumors while still being ever so vague.

Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor - it sure was! pic.twitter.com/1q8pga0Miu — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 27, 2021

Posting an image of London, Campbell writes: "Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor - it sure was!"

Bruce Campbell is clearly having fun here, but it seems safe to assume from the tweet that the B-movie legend has indeed just filmed something for Doctor Strange 2. Raimi is known for featuring Campbell in most of his movies after the two broke into the business together decades ago with the Evil Dead movies. In all three of Raimi's Spider-Man movie, Campbell played different characters in amusing cameo scenes. The Ash vs Evil Dead star also appeared in Raimi's last movie, 2013's Oz the Great and Powerful.

Given that Doctor Strange 2 deals with the multiverse, Campbell could technically be playing anyone in the sequel. As with the Spider-Man movie, he could show up as an entirely original character for one of the leads to run into. It's also possible he could be back in one of his Spider-Man trilogy roles considering Spider-Man 2 star Alfred Molina will return as Doctor Octopus. For all we know, Campbell could even show up as Ash from the Evil Dead universe, even if that seems like the least likely possibility.

When the news was first announced that Sam Raimi was going to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Campbell similarly teased a potential cameo. "Huh. Surely, there must be SOME character to challenge the good Doctor..." Campbell tweeted at the time. Given that he hasn't been announced as a part of the main cast, it's probable that Campbell will be appearing in a cameo appearance akin to the Spider-Man movies as opposed to a lead antagonist role.

Directed by Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. The cast also includes Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, and possibly Bruce Campbell. Danny Elfman is composing. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision, the series follows Dr. Strange inadvertently unleashing an unspeakable evil while researching the Time Stone. The sequel is set to be released on March 25, 2022.

In recent years, Campbell has hosted a reboot of Ripley's Believe It or Not! for the Travel Channel and did voiceover work for the animated Netflix series The Last Kids on Earth. Next, Campbell will return to the Evil Dead franchise by voicing the Ash Williams character in an upcoming video game adaptation of the horror movie series. Developed by Saber Interactive and published by Boss Team Games, the game will be released sometime in 2021.