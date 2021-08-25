Bruce Campbell has shown off his first tattoo on Instagram and it's just as groovy as you would expect. The B-movie icon is widely known for his fan favorite role as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise, and he's just as celebrated for his many roles in other cult classics like Bubba Ho-Tep and Man with the Screaming Brain. All throughout his career, Bruce Campbell kept his skin tattoo-free, but the time has now come for the 63-year-old to finally get his first.

On Instagram, Campbell recently posted a new photo of himself at a tattoo parlor. Striking a pose, he reveals some new artwork inked onto his shoulder. In the caption, the groovy one notes how this is his first tattoo and gives credit to artist Kevin Becvar. He writes: "Just got my first tattoo - the ol' Campbell family crest - done by the master @kevinbecvar at @darkhelmettattoo. Groovy indeed!"

After Starz booted Ash vs. Evil Dead after three seasons, Campbell announced he was finished playing Ash Williams. This only applies to live-action projects, such as new Evil Dead movies or TV shows, as he will continue to voice the iconic character. Campbell's voice and likeness will be used in the upcoming video game Evil Dead: The Game, which is due to arrive in February 2022. He will also produce Evil Dead Rise but has confirmed Ash will not appear in the movie.

"I won't be appearing in [Evil Dead Rise], no," Campbell told Entertainment Weekly in July. "I will be in the upcoming Evil Dead game, which I think is due for February 2022. I just finished the voice for that. The nice thing is, your voice doesn't age as much as your body, so I can milk that for a few more years."

While Campbell is finished with Ash, fans can still catch him on the big and small screens in other roles. He has confirmed that he'll have a cameo in Sam Raimi's upcoming Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, carrying over a tradition of popping up in Raimi movies. Campbell will also star in the upcoming sci-fi comedy Black Friday! alongside Ivana Baquero, Devon Sawa, and Michael Jai White. Recently, he was cast as a goofy dad in Jimmy Kimmel's sitcom pilot Adopted.

Fans have been talking a lot about Campbell lately, as his name as come up often following the release of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Some are hoping that the movie will allow Campbell to be featured as a Mysterio variant by way of the multiverse, as he was rumored to play the character in Sam Raimi's unmade Spider-Man 4. Though Jon Watts directed No Way Home, the movie's trailer confirms the inclusion of Raimi's Spider-Man characters like Alfred Molina as Doc Ock.

Fans can catch the return of Ash Williams in digital form when Evil Dead: The Game is released in February 2022. For more of Campbell on the big screen, watch out for the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, which will feature the groovy one in a mystery role. The image of Campbell's tattoo comes to us from Bruce Campbell on Instagram.