Apple TV+ has released the first full-length trailer for Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You. The documentary captures Bruce Springsteen recording his new album Letter To You live with the full E Street Band. It includes the final take performances of 10 originals from the new record. The feature-length documentary features full performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material, and a deeper look into Letter To You from Springsteen himself. Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, the movie is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself, and to the role it has played in Springsteen's life.

Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You features Bruce Springsteen, along with E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano, Jake Clemons. Letter to You is Springsteen's 20th record and it puts most of the focus on loss, which is something that the musician has tackled before over his lengthy career. The documentary gives fans a fly on the wall view into how the E Street Band and Springsteen collaborate in the studio.

Bruce Springsteen started his musical career back in the 1960s after seeing The Beatles play on Ed Sullivan. From there, he played in bands around New Jersey before hooking with future members of the E Street Band. His big break came in 1975 with the release of Born to Run. From there, Springsteen was unstoppable as the hits kept coming in after more releases, with the band by his side for the ride.

While Bruce Springsteen was big in the 1970s, he became massive in the 1980s, thanks to his Born in the U.S.A., which became his highest selling record. It was certified 15× platinum in the United States and it has sold 30 million copies worldwide, which makes it one of the best-selling albums of all time. Seven of the album's singles reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 including the title track. While the song seems like it comes from a positive place, it's actually a bitter commentary on the Vietnam war, which many politicians don't realize when they play the song at rallies and other events.

Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You is produced by Jon Landau and Thom Zimny for Apple TV+. It is executive produced by Bruce Springsteen and co-Produced by Barbara Carr. So far, the album has been getting praise from critics and fans, with some hailing it as one of Springsteen's greatest albums. Many are giving the E Street Band credit for tracking the record live in the studio with Springsteen, which is something they haven't done in a number of years. The band has been playing together for decades and have gotten into a whole new level of communicating with each other in the studio and on the stage. You can check out the trailer for Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You above, thanks to the Apple TV+ YouTube channel.