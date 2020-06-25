Celebrated B-movie star Bruce Campbell remains one of the most popular, if lesser-known, presences in movies thanks to roles in the likes of the Evil Dead franchise and the wonderfully unique Bubba Ho-Tep. A decade ago, Campbell announced that he would be making a sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy My Name Is Bruce, and that it would be titled Bruce Vs. Frankenstein. Well, now Campbell has discussed the project further, explaining that he wants the movie to be an "Expendables of horror."

"I want to get so many horror movie stars that people can't possibly not see the movie. I want to give them other stuff to do. I want to have Kane Hodder be very particular about what he eats. I want Robert Englund to be a tough guy, like he knows taekwondo or something. I want to find out the hidden sides of all these people. Some will play themselves, some will play alternate characters as well. I may approach Kane Hodder to play Frankenstein. He could be Kane Hodder himself fighting himself as Frankenstein. It could be crazy."

At present, Bruce Vs. Frankenstein has not made it into production, but Bruce Campbell is striving to keep the movie alive. The plan right now is to turn the story into a graphic novel, which the actor/director hopes will lead to a live-action adaptation.

"I talked with Mike Richardson, who is my partner on this and we're going to start with a graphic novel. So, I am going to adapt the screenplay. We're going to put that out first so people in the industry can get a better sense of it. Mike has been selling a lot of projects to Netflix and he said that's kind of the way to go with his material and fantasy stuff so he suggested we do that first."

"We'll get a great artist, sell it in comic book form, people can totally see it and as a director, it's kind of like doing storyboards. It's a tremendous amount of extra prep that I can do just by going through it because I actually have to think about pages, panels and descriptions. It's a format that's not my normal format. Screenplay format, I can fart, I got that down. This is different with the way it looks on the page so it will be a very interesting translation process."

My Name Is Bruce stars Bruce Campbell as a fictional version of himself as he spends most of his time wisecracking with his agent (Ted Raimi), drunk dialing his ex-wife (Ellen Sandweiss) or dealing with the occasional singing prostitute (Janelle Farber). When he is suddenly kidnapped by teenage fans in Oregon who think the "Evil Dead" hero can help fight off a real-life monster, Campbell finds himself battling a dragon and trying to make a good impression on a teen's pretty mother, not necessarily in that order. My Name Is Bruce was directed by Campbell from a screenplay written by Mark Verheiden. Alongside Campbell as the faux version of himself, the movie stars Ted Raimi, Ben McCain, Ellen Sandweiss, Dan Hicks, and Butch McCain. This comes to us from JoBlo.