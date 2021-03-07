Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has just turned 65, giving fans another reason to celebrate the legendary actor with tribute posts online. Cranston, who won four Best Actor Emmy Awards for his role as Walter White on the iconic AMC series, is universally considered to be one of the greatest actors of all time. As such, social media has quickly been filling up with tribute posts from Breaking Bad fans all across the world praising the accomplished performer.

Three time consecutive and a total of four time emmy award winner, actor who gave us the greatest tv character ever.

Happy Birthday @BryanCranstonpic.twitter.com/E5rzSJ9MHE — వేటగాడు (@rao_4005) March 7, 2021

Happy Birthday Bryan Cranston. One of the best actors out there and his performance in Breaking Bad is one of the best of all time pic.twitter.com/hrSUCu8rnY — Matt (@mattomovies) March 7, 2021

Happy Birthday Bryan Cranston! From Seinfeld to Malcolm in The Middle to Breaking Bad to Your Honor he’s been excellent. Trumbo, Argo, Contagion, Godzilla! He can command the big screen too! Now he’s serving up tequila! #BryanCranstonpic.twitter.com/RBPuhPB0Ie — paulspieceofmind (@barebones984) March 7, 2021

I was curious back then about Breaking Bad because it was widely talked about, and it's "the dad from Malcolm in the Middle". When I finally got around to watch it, I was blown away! It's gotta be one of the best TV shows ever! 😁 Happy birthday Bryan Cranston! 😃 https://t.co/a55hzk0Dgq — Aileen (@EnslinPorter) March 7, 2021

Happy birthday to my favorite actor in the world. 💗 @BryanCranston you are iconic! 💫 pic.twitter.com/GrNJNfE8tr — Feels and Fangirling🧚🏻‍♂️ (@TeschEm) March 7, 2021

Break out the birthday bacon for @BreakingBad's Bryan Cranston. The Emmy, Tony and Olivier winning actor turns 65 today. (Does Denny's still give a free Grand Slam on your birthday?) pic.twitter.com/3AQ8CmvF2T — Triviazoids (@Triviazoids) March 7, 2021

With six Emmys, two Tonys, two #GoldenGlobes, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, and countless other recognitions, Bryan Cranston’s trophy case is bursting at the seams. Born on this date in 1956, #BryanCranston got his first crack at an Oscar with his nomination for “Trumbo.” pic.twitter.com/N8hc5J9fMP — Every Oscar Ever (@EveryOscarEver) March 7, 2021

Cranston reprised the role of Walter White for the Netflix movie sequel El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Aside from Breaking Bad, he is also well known for his role on other shows including Malcolm in the Middle, Sneaky Pete, and Seinfeld. He has also appeared in a variety of movies like Godzilla, The Upside, Power Rangers, and Trumbo. A clip of Cranston in character as Hal from Malcolm in the Middle could also be seen in a recent episode of the hit Disney+ series WandaVision.

Recently, Cranston impressed critics and fans once again with his latest performance on the Showtime limited series Your Honor. Developed by Peter Moffat, the series stars Cranston as a prominent New Orleans judge whose teenaged son accidentally kills the son of a local mafia kingpin. Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Isaiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Stuhlbarg, and Carmen Ejogo also star. The series concluded its ten-episode run in February with a polarizing finale. However he's choosing to celebrate the day, we wish Bryan Cranston a very happy 65th birthday!

Happy birthday Bryan 🎉 you still fucking sexy. I saw "Your Honor," now I want more. — Norma Lee Johnson (@NormaLeeJohnso4) March 7, 2021

Happy Birthday to Mr. #BryanCranston, star of the really good limited TV drama #YourHonor. I also loved him in #Seinfeld. His character converting to Judaism for the jokes is ALMOST as funny as the #OrangeIsTheNewBlack’s Cindy converting to Judaism for the better prison food. pic.twitter.com/mlR8YxMjGq — Andrew Jacobs (@andrewjakeobs) March 7, 2021