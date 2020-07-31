After revealing on social media he'd been diagnosed with Covid-19, Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston is asking for his fans to continue with the necessary safety measures to help keep all of us healthy. Famous for his many acclaimed movie and television roles, notably including Breaking Bad drug lord Walter White, Cranston posted a video on Instagram to let his followers know that he had contracted the disease "a little while ago," though he was "one of the lucky ones" who only experienced mild symptoms.

"Hi. About now you're probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you're tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus," Cranston says in the caption of the video. He adds: "Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together."

Though Cranston considers himself lucky, he reveals in his Instagram video that he still felt compelled to do something. The actor then shows that he is at the UCLA Donation Center, filming himself donating plasma with the hopes that it will help scientists with their research efforts into battling the illness. Researchers are hopeful that they can extract the antibodies from the plasma of those who test positive for the virus, which could then potentially be used to help others suffering from it. There is currently no approved treatment for the illness, and UCLA researchers are turning to antibodies in plasma with their own efforts to curb the spread and help people in need.

One of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, Cranston has many fans across the world for a variety of acclaimed performances. He is perhaps most famous for playing Walter White across five seasons of Breaking Bad, a critically-acclaimed and Oscar-winning role that he reprised in last year's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Netflix. Responsible for destroying many lives, the character was far from the standup guy Cranston previously portrayed on Malcolm in the Middle, and there's a case to be made that Walter White is one of television's biggest monsters. In reality, however, Cranston is no Heisenberg, as he is known for working with various charities in addition to his recent plasma donation.

Cranston is also calling for others who've beaten the illness to similarly donate plasma at the UCLA Health Center. Per the website, your donated plasma "could be used for compassionate treatment or as part of a scientific trial to determine definitively if this treatment works. It can also be used to support research efforts such as making tests to check immunity to the virus." The video of the Breaking Bad star donating plasma comes to us from Bryan Cranston on Instagram.