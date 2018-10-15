Director Bryan Singer has denied allegations that are set to be made against him in an upcoming issue of Esquire. The nature of the allegations has not yet been made clear, but the fact that the director of movies like X-Men and the upcoming Bohemian Rhapsody felt the need to get out in front of it is telling. This is also not the first time Singer has faced allegations for his misconduct.

While Bryan Singer hasn't yet seen the article himself, his camp was reached out to for comment on the story, but they declined. So they're aware that it's coming down the pipeline. It's expected that the story was written by Max Potter and will be featured in the November issue of Esquire, which should be hitting stands very soon. Singer responded preemptively to the sexual misconduct accusations by releasing a statement on his personal Instagram account. Here's what he had to say.

"I have known for some time that Esquire magazine may publish a negative article about me. They have contacted my friends, colleagues, and people I don't even know. In today's climate where people's careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what Esquire is attempting to do is a reckless disregard for the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible."

While many careers have been destroyed by various misconduct allegations in the #MeToo era, starting with Harvey Weinstein and extending to the likes of Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, and many others, Bryan Singer has proved to be something of an exception to that rule. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman accused the filmmaker of sexual assault that occurred when he was just 17-years-old last December, for starters. Back in April 2014, Michael Egan filed a lawsuit against Singer, alleging that he was raped and was made to take drugs. Egan ultimately withdrew his lawsuit.

For his part, Bryan Singer has denied all accusations made against him. However, it's become a situation for many of "where there's smoke, there's probably fire." And these new accusations, whatever they turn out to be, certainly aren't going to help the filmmaker's case any. Singer continued in his statement, attacking the credibility of the article and asserting his innocence.

"This article will attempt to rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits. This article will misuse quotes from 'sources' that will claim to have 'intimate' knowledge of my personal life. It will also attempt to establish guilt by association simply because of people I've either known or met in the past. They will be attempting to tarnish a career I've spent 25 years to build. Incidentally, this article has been conveniently timed with the release of my film, Bohemian Rhapsody. I am immensely proud of this film and everyone involved. I will comment further on this if necessary."

Even his involvement with Bohemian Rhapsody is something of a sticking point. Bryan Singer was fired by Fox following his bad on-set behavior while shooting the Queen biopic, which is set to hit theaters on November 2 and is positioned as an Oscar hopeful. The drama was finished by Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle). Though, Singer remains the credited director.

Bryan Singer has already been under fire lately for his latest high-profile gig, the upcoming Red Sonja remake, for which the director will reportedly be paid $10 million. Considering his alleged past, many have criticized the studio's decision to bring him on board. It's unclear what effect, if any, these new accusations will have. There's sure to be much more on this in the coming days and we'll be sure to keep you posted as the story develops. You can check out Bryan Singer's Instagram post for yourself below.