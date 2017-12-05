The long gestating Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has been in trouble for years. There were many starts and stops, but the movie's future finally looked bright when Rami Malek signed on to play iconic singer Freddie Mercury and X-Men director Bryan Singer agreed to direct earlier this year. Now, the movie is trouble again. There were only a few weeks of filming left, but 20th Century Fox has decided to fire Singer. The studio blames Bryan Singer's termination on his chaotic and erratic work ethics. As well as his tendency to suddenly disappear without notice. The filmmaker doesn't agree with this assessment, and has released his own statement on the matter.

In shorter words, Singer is putting the full blame for his termination on Fox. He claims the studio would not allow him to care for his ailing parent. Bohemian Rhapsody production was halted indefinitely last week. At the time, Singer's reps said the director was working out health issues, both his own and that of an unknown relative. Bryan Singer broke his silence by saying this about his termination.

"I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first."

Fox's big claim is that Bryan Singer was being unprofessional. And his sudden disappearances are nothing new. He was also known to suddenly disappear while shooting X-Men: Apocalypse. It was previously reported that Bryan Singer had been warned before production started that the studio would not tolerate any unprofessionalism of any kind by Fox Film chairman and CEO Stacey Snider and Fox vice chairman and president of production, Emma Watts. A representative from the Directors Guild of America was on set monitoring what was going on every day. Rami Malek and Bryan Singer are said to have gotten into a nonviolent confrontation that ended with the director throwing something. The two made amends. But then Singer disappeared right before the Thanksgiving holiday and never returned.

In his absence, director of photography Thomas Newton Sigel took over directing responsibilities. It isn't clear if Thomas Newton Sigel will continue directing the unfinished film, since he's already directed quite a bit of what's been shot. Or if another director will be brought in to finish the job. Bryan Singer went onto say this about getting the axe.

"Bohemian Rhapsody is a passion project of mine. With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control."

Bryan Singer went onto say that reports about his and Malek's on-set fighting had been blown out of proportion, and that rumors they had patched things up were true. He went onto explain.

"Rumors that my unexpected departure from the film was sparked by a dispute I had with Rami Malek are not true. While, at times, we did have creative differences on set, Rami and I successfully put those differences behind us and continued to work on the film together until just prior to Thanksgiving."

Radar has a very different outlook on what actually went down on set. Sources close to the production claim Bryan Singer was prone to going on crazy benders and told the studio to 'go f-- itself'. They went onto state this, though it should be considered hearsay at this time.

"He's in really bad shape, and went on a crazy bender over Thanksgiving. He's been on bad behavior this entire shoot, staying out until 2 or 3 a.m. every night and showing up to set completely hungover, or worse."

Bryan Singer has blamed 'back pain' for some of his misconduct on set. Some believe there is more to Bryan Singer's firing than meets the eye. And that another sex scandal involving the director is about to break. The studio insider went onto say this about the studio's decision to fire Singer.

"The studio basically had a conversation asking if there were going to be any allegations dropping on him and that was the straw that broke [the camel's back]. Something might be about to drop. Simon Halls [the publicist hired for Singer in 2013] just fired him as a client."

The director is no stranger to controversy. In 1997, during the filming of Apt Pupil, a 14-year-old extra accused Singer of asking him and other minors to film a shower scene in the nude. The case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence. He was later accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2014. The director allegedly drugged and raped then underaged actor and model Michael Egan in Hawaii after meeting him at parties hosted by convicted sex offender Marc Collins-Rector in the late 1990s. The director denied any wrong doing and Egan eventually dropped the case. Singer then had another lawsuit filed in May 2014, accusing producer Gary Goddard and the filmmaker of meeting an unidentified man for sex when he was a minor, engaging in acts of "gender violence" against him while in London for the Superman Returns premiere. The accuser later dropped the case. Author Bret Easton Ellis further claimed that two of his former partners attended underage sex parties hosted by both Singer and fellow director Roland Emmerich, known for movies such as 2012 and Independence Day. Wikipedia goes onto say this about Singer following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

"In the wake of revelations regarding Harvey Weinstein's extensive history of sexual harassment and assault in October 2017, allegations against Singer were revived. Ira Madison III linked Singer to an alleged culture of pedophilia in the Hollywood film industry. After Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault later in October, journalist Erin Strecker noted that Singer's name began to trend on Twitter and connected the two phenomena. On November 6, 2017, seven students at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, created a Change.org petition to remove Singer's name from the School's Division of Cinema and Media Studies. Their petition was picked up by British newspaper the Daily Mail and film entertainment website The A.V. Club. In the midst of these events, it was noticed that Singer had deleted his Twitter account."

This all happened over the course of the past two months, as Bryan Singer was shooting the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. Many speculate that Singer has been removed from the movie for other reasons. Singer was cited in the 2014 documentary film on child sexual abuse in Hollywood, An Open Secret though the film makes no specific allegations against him. The Open Secret twitter has even posting photos of Bryan Singer lately, which you can check out below, hinting that something big is brewing.

