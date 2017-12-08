Director Bryan Singer has released a statement denying the allegations that he raped a 17-year old boy in 2003. This isn't the first time that allegations of sexual misconduct and minors have shown up in Singer's past and the director has denied all of the past allegations as well. But it seems that those past allegations might have been the tipping point for Singer getting fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, which he also denies. Bryan Singer is a notorious for creating a hostile work environment, so many assumed that was the real reason that he was fired, but Singer has his side of the story.

Bryan Singer's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, released a statement to TMZ, denying that the director had raped a then 17-year old Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2003. In the statement, Brettler attacks the alleged victim and basically calls the lawsuit a sham. He had this to say.

"Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end ... When Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy only a few years ago, he failed to disclose this alleged claim when he was supposed to identify all of his assets, but conveniently, now that the bankruptcy court discharged all of his debts, he is able to recall the alleged events."

Bryan Singer's lawyer is basically saying that Sanchez-Guzman is out to get some money out of the director and using the new wave of sexual assault cases as starting point. As previously noted, this is not the first time that Singer has been accused of being sexually inappropriate with minors in the last 20 years.

Bryan Singer was accused by a 14-year old extra of having himself and other minors get nude for a shower scene back in 1997, which Singer denied. Model and actor Michael Egan also accused Singer and others of drugging and raping him when he was 15 years old and you guessed it, Singer denied it. Many more allegations involving minors and sexual assault have been thrown at Bryan Singer over the years, but he has always publicly denied them. One has to wonder how Singer has escaped the public scrutiny that Harvey Weinstein has rightfully earned.

Sources close to the Bohemian Rhapsody project claim that Bryan Singer was asked by the studio if they had to worry about any sexual misconduct stories coming up while the Me Too movement was beginning to gather momentum. Singer reportedly told the studio that they had nothing to worry about, but after that meeting is when the production of the Queen biopic began to unravel according to sources. Singer would reportedly show up to the set late and hungover and or drunk, which led to a toxic work environment and his firing.

Bryan Singer denies that he was fired for his behavior on the set and instead claims that he took time off to deal with a pressing family matter. Singer acknowledged creative disputes with star Rami Malek, but stated that he had to "return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents." Singer added, "This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services." Bryan Singer is following a similar flight pattern that we have seen time and time again and as usual, it's not his fault. You can read more about Bryan Singer's denial, courtesy of TMZ.