Bryan Singer has been accused of raping a 17-year old boy back in 2003, and is being sued by the now 31-year old man, according to TMZ. The news comes after a rough week where Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic about Freddie Mercury and his band Queen, for what he claims was a pressing family matter, but the cast and crew say otherwise. The director is notoriously difficult to work with and it appears that there may have been more going on that not many were privy to. Singer is denying any and all claims against him at this time.

The X-Men director issued a statement in which he strenuously denied all the claims. The lawsuit, filed by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, alleges that Bryan Singer was at a party, with young gay men, on tech investor Lester Waters' yacht in Seattle in 2003. It claims that Singer offered to take a then 17-year old Guzman on a tour of the yacht, but when they got to one of the rooms, the director allegedly forced the teen to the floor, shoved his crotch against Guzman's face and demanded he perform oral sex.

Bryan Singer allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who repeatedly told him to stop, before he raped him from behind, according to the lawsuit. The suit also states that Singer later threatened Guzman, telling him he was a powerful Hollywood producer and that he could hire people to ruin his alleged victim's reputation. Guzman added that no one would believe him if he did come forward. But if he kept quiet, he would help his acting career.

The former actor has now come forward and is suing for emotional distress, mental anguish, and physical as well as mental pain. This also follows allegations of wild partying and hedonistic behavior that have left the 52-year old director on edge, in fear of sexual misconduct accusations surfacing. Sources close to the Bohemian Rhapsody project believe this to be the real reason that Bryan Singer was let go from the movie. Sources also say that the studio asked Singer if they should be worried about any stories of sexual misconduct about him were going to surface, which the director denied, but was on edge the rest of his time on the set. Singer, who is already famously difficult to work with, would reportedly show up to the set hungover or drunk, leading to a hostile, unprofessional work environment.

The director is no stranger to controversy. In 1997, during the filming of Apt Pupil, a 14-year-old extra accused Singer of asking him and other minors to film a shower scene in the nude. The case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence. He was later accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2014. The director allegedly drugged and raped then underaged actor and model Michael Egan in Hawaii after meeting him at parties hosted by convicted sex offender Marc Collins-Rector in the late 1990s. The director denied any wrong doing and Egan eventually dropped the case. Singer then had another lawsuit filed in May 2014, accusing producer Gary Goddard and the filmmaker of meeting an unidentified man for sex when he was a minor, engaging in acts of "gender violence" against him while in London for the Superman Returns premiere. The accuser later dropped the case. Author Bret Easton Ellis further claimed that two of his former partners attended underage sex parties hosted by both Singer and fellow director Roland Emmerich, known for movies such as 2012 and Independence Day. Wikipedia goes onto say this about Singer following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

"In the wake of revelations regarding Harvey Weinstein's extensive history of sexual harassment and assault in October 2017, allegations against Singer were revived. Ira Madison III linked Singer to an alleged culture of pedophilia in the Hollywood film industry. After Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault later in October, journalist Erin Strecker noted that Singer's name began to trend on Twitter and connected the two phenomena. On November 6, 2017, seven students at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, created a Change.org petition to remove Singer's name from the School's Division of Cinema and Media Studies. Their petition was picked up by British newspaper the Daily Mail and film entertainment website The A.V. Club. In the midst of these events, it was noticed that Singer had deleted his Twitter account."

Bryan Singer denies claims that he was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody for anything having to do with being drunk or sexual misconduct allegations and instead says that he had a pressing family matter to attend to, which in turn got him fired. There's a lot going on for the director at this time and it looks like he'll be taking a much needed break for a while. You can read more about Bryan Singer's sexual assault lawsuit as well as some other details about the Bohemian Rhapsody set via TMZ.