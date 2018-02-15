Back in November of last year, Bryan Singer disappeared from the set of Bohemian Rhapsody without warning and was later fired in early December. Rumors began to spread that Singer was intensely difficult to work with and sources close to the project say that he and star Rami Malek were butting heads while trying to work together. Malek reportedly filed a complaint that Singer was unprofessional, unreliable, and absent from the set too much. Days later, Bryan Singer was accused of raping a 17-year old boy in 2003 and was being sued. So, what exactly is Bryan Singer up to now?

It's not clear what Bryan Singer was up to directly following the events that led to him getting fired from the Queen biopic, though he didn't mind getting stopped outside of a burger joint to answer some of TMZ's questions, so he wasn't hiding. It was announced that the movie was being finished by Dexter Fletcher with only a few weeks left of filming to go. The movie is now in post-production and still targeting a Christmas release later this year.

Singer kept a low profile for much of December and January, only talking publicly to deny the rape allegations and say that Fox was the reason that he left Bohemian Rhapsody. It has been reported that the studio knew ahead of time about the new accusations being leveled against the director, which is when he went off the rails by allegedly showing up on the set either drunk, hungover or both. Singer claimed that he was helping out a sick parent, which accounted for his time away from the set.

As previously mentioned, Bryan Singer kept a relatively low profile for most of December and all of January, but he appears to be partying in Dubai as shown in his recent social media posts. He's posing in front of exotic hotels and listening to The Naked and Famous while flaunting how much fun he appears to be having. There's another shot from last week that shows an indoor ski/snowboard park, and it looks like quite the vacation. He seems to be enjoying some quality time far away from America. However, a quick glance through the comments on his posts shows a darker reality.

Though Bryan Singer seems to be enjoying his time off, commenters on his social media posts highlight the mess he left behind in the United States. While the majority of the comments are supportive or trying to solicit work, many are calling the director a coward for leaving and taking it as the ultimate reveal of guilt. One person sarcastically asks if Kevin Spacey is traveling with him while another one is more blunt and simply says, "How's the underage party allegations going?" As of last week, Bryan Singer is still in Dubai.

Bohemian Rhapsody is currently in post-production with more reshoots expected soon under the direction of Dexter Fletcher and is currently keeping its December 25th, 2018 release date. As for Bryan Singer, nobody really knows how long he'll stay in Dubai. As far as we know, he's still being sued for raping Cesar Sanchez-Guzman when the teen was 17-years old. Sanchez-Guzman is the latest man to come forward and accuse Singer of raping young boys. In 1997, during the filming of Apt Pupil, a 14-year old extra accused Bryan Singer of asking him and other minors to film a shower scene in the nude. The case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence. Singer was later accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2014. The director allegedly drugged and raped then under aged actor and model Michael Egan in Hawaii after meeting him at parties hosted by convicted sex offender Marc Collins-Rector in the late 1990s. But those cases were all dismissed, and Bryan Singer has never served any jail time. He also denies all allegations against him. Bryan Singer might end up staying in Dubai for a bit longer. You can check out what the director has been up to in his days since getting fired, courtesy of Bryan Singer's Instagram account.