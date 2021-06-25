She may be a dab hand at running from dinosaurs in the Jurassic World movies, but how would Bryce Dallas Howard feel about getting up close to a different kind of beast in the real world? While we are not expecting her to run into a T-Rex on the streets of Florida, she has been massively enthusiastic about the new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster ride at Universal's theme parks. Noted as possibly being the best attraction currently in either of Universal's parks, Dallas Howard may be excited about the ride itself, actually getting on it is another matter entirely.

In a post on her Twitter account, Bryce Dallas Howard welcomed the arrival of the new ride, saying, "The Jurassic World #VelociCoaster at @UniversalORL looks... terrifying ???? Thrill-seekers of the Dino-world, I offer you your next adventure!" Considering this is coming from someone who has been facing off against prehistoric beasts for the last few years and will be again next year in Jurassic World: Dominion, it looks like the new thrill ride may be just one step too far for her.

The Jurassic World #VelociCoaster at @UniversalORL looks... terrifying 😳 Thrill-seekers of the Dino-world, I offer you your next adventure! #JurassicWorldpic.twitter.com/j5FnWLGDSt — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) June 24, 2021

While there are many who likely can't wait to get on board the Jurassic World rollercoaster, there are just as many who would rather face a real life Tyrannosaur than put themselves through the trauma of the ride that occupies the space that previously housed the Triceratops Encounter on the Islands of Adventure. For those who like the technical specs of these things, the VelociCoaster features two high-speed launches powered by linear synchronous motors, a signature 155-foot-tall top hat, four inversions, and a maximum speed of 70 mph.

All of this is combined with a pre-ride experience as guests queue next to statues of the four Jurassic World raptors, Blue, Delta, Echo and Charlie, and see a video of Mr DNA discussing the beasts. Once inside, there are caged animatronic raptors, videos of Henry Wu, Owen Grady and Dallas Bryce's character Claire Dearing discussing the animals and more to prepare riders for what is coming. During the one minute thirty second speed ride, various raptors are seen for those who can manage to spot them as the carriages speed around at various angles before arriving back in the station for a quick thank you from Pratt's Grady.

For those who want to get a feel of the ride, it can be experienced in POV on Universal Orlando Resort's YouTube page. If this makes you feel a little bit queasy then perhaps the VelociCoaster isn't going to be the ride for you, but as with most parks, there are other rides such as the River Adventure flume ride if high speed thrills aren't your thing. And for those who really prefer to keep their feet on firmer ground, there is always the completely thrill-less Thunder Falls Terrace where those with weak stomachs can indulge in a bit of Jurassic themed food and drink instead. Check out the VelociCoaster preview below.

While she may not be keen on taking on a wild ride, we will see Dallas Howard back running from dinosaurs on the big screen when Jurassic World: Dominion arrives in cinemas next summer.