Keanu Reeves will star in a BRZRKR movie and anime series based on the popular comic book of the same name he created. Netflix has reportedly secured the rights to the adaptations with Reeves on board to produce in addition to starring in the lead role. Ross Richie and Stephen Christy for BOOM! Studios also produce alongside Stephen Hamel for Company Films. Adam Yoelin of BOOM! will executive produce.

Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime. pic.twitter.com/RVWEuBCXTJ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 22, 2021

Per Netflix and BOOM! Studios, BRZKR is a "brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior's 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as 'B' is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence... even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge - working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires - the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence...and how to end it."

Based on an original idea by Reeves, the BRZRKR comic book is co-written by Reeves and Matt Kindt. The 12-issue comic book's artwork is illustrated by Marvel artist Ron Garney with colors by Bill Crabtree, letters by Clem Robins, and character designs and covers by Rafael Grampá. The movie is intended to adapt the comic book while the anime will serve as a spinoff, exploring different elements of the BRZRKR universe. It's not yet clear who will write and direct the movie and anime spinoffs for Netflix.

BRZRKR launched with its first issue earlier this month on March 3. Finding instant success, the comic has sold over 615,000 copies since, a very high number for any independently-published comic. Given this success combined with Keanu Reeves' star power, this must have been a pretty easy sell at Netflix.

Last year, Reeves wrapped filming on The Matrix 4, returning to the role of Neo after the previous Matrix trilogy. He's next set to star as the titular vigilante in John Wick 4 with that sequel due to start filming this spring. Both projects had undergone filming delays due to the pandemic, and at one point, they were slated to premiere on the very same day. As of now, however, The Matrix 4 is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 22, 2021, with John Wick 4 set for May 27, 2022.

Longtime fans of Reeves also saw him revisit another classic role when the sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music was released. While it might be fun to see Reeves bringing back so many of his beloved established characters, it will be great to see him shine as an original character as well, and BRZRKR is a perfect avenue for that. There's no word yet on when the movie or anime series will be released. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.