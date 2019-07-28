Big Hit Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing today released the first new clip from the highly-anticipated worldwide release of Bring The Soul: The Movie, the latest film from global K-Pop superstars BTS. The film captures the band at the end of their Love Yourself tour in Europe, with today's clip giving fans a glimpse into the group's most intimate and intense moments just before hitting the stage.

Bring the Soul: The Movie comes to theaters around the world for a limited release beginning August 7, with the majority of screenings occurring through August 11. Additional screening dates available in select locations.

Tickets are on sale from the official film website (www.BRINGTHESOULTHEMOVIE.com). Fans are encouraged to sign-up for ongoing updates regarding tickets, participating theaters and more information. Directedted by Park Jun Soo, the cast features BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook. The movie was produced by: Big Hit Entertainment / Camp Entertainment and will be distributed by: Trafalgar Releasing starting August 7, 2019

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene", is a South Korean boyband that is capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition from their authentic, self-produced music and top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, the band is well on their way to becoming a global icon since they debuted in June 2013.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the Love Myself campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours including stadiums and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's global operations include production, acquisition, marketing and distribution of specialized content to over 4,000 cinemas in more than 100 countries worldwide.

A full spectrum of releases includes high arts (The Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi Ballet, Royal Opera House), award winning theatre (The King and I: from the London Palladium, An American In Paris, Funny Girl), iconic moments (Monty Python Live, David Bowie is happening now, They Shall Not Grow Old), heritage music acts (Roger Waters The Wall, David Gilmour Live in Pompeii, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) and contemporary music sensations (BTS' Burn the Stage the Movie, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, Muse Drones World Tour). Headquartered in London, the company also has offices in NewYork, Los Angeles and Denver. More information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.Trafalgar-Releasing.com.