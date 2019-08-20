Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are going to keep answering questions about the movie until there are simply no questions left to answer. But would we want anything less from the filmmakers behind the biggest movie of all time? In this case, the directing duo has addressed the Captain America situation, as it relates to Bucky. Specifically, why Bucky isn't going to be our new Captain America.

This came as part of a recent Q&A the Russo brothers took part in. During the course of the Q&A, they really dove deep on Avengers: Endgame, picking apart some very specific elements of the movie. Speaking on why Bucky wasn't given the shield by Chris Evans' Steve Rogers at the end of the movie, Anthony Russo revealed it has more to do with Bucky's troubled past. Here's what he had to say.

"The thing we've loved exploring about Bucky is, he's got a very complicated history. He has a damaged mind. You don't want to hand a very powerful weapon to somebody who is vulnerable like that."

It's a fair point. Bucky spent decades as the Winter Soldier. Despite being brainwashed, he did kill dozens of people, at least. Including Tony Stark's parents. While he's certainly more stable these days, nothing is saying that couldn't be disrupted. On the flipside, Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, was gifted the shield and he's been right by Cap's side ever since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, fighting for good with hardly a bad mark on his resume. Joe Russo chimed in, explaining that Sam is very deserving of the honor.

"Falcon is an amazing character who is certainly very deserving of the shield"

To be fair, in the pages of Marvel Comics, both characters have become Captain America. Bucky initially took up the mantle following Civil War. As for the Sam Wilson version, that was a bit more recent, but it came as a result of Steve Rogers having the super soldier serum extracted from his body, which turned him into an old, frail man, much like the version of Steve we saw at the end of Avengers: Endgame. So there are some similarities in the storytelling in that regard.

We'll see Sam and Bucky teaming up in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a series being produced for the Disney+ streaming service. Unlike previous live-action Marvel shows of the MCU era, this will be heavily tied to the movies and will see the return of Danil Bruhl as Baron Zemo from Captain America: Civil War. No exact release date has been provided, but the series will debut in fall 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on that project come to light. In the meantime, be sure to check out the full Q&A with the Russo brothers from the Wired YouTube channel for yourself.

