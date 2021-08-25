The first footage from John Wick director David Leitch's Bullet Train debuted at this year's CinemaCon event, and features Brad Pitt going toe-to-toe with global hip-hop star Bad Bunny. While the sequence shows was reportedly quite brief, especially when compared to other reels shown at the event, it does give us a good idea of what to expect, as well as some interesting insight into Pitt's character.

While many no doubt expected Brad Pitt to be suited up and looking stylish, this is apparently far from the case, with the actor reportedly looking more akin to his stoner character in 1993's True Romance. Pitt's character, named Ladybug, is shown in the footage as "a drifter rocking hiking boots and a faded tweed coat," with the titular transport looking "gorgeous and claustrophobic."

The footage then broke into a fight between Pitt and Bad Bunny, whi sports "a white pinstripe suit, killer boots and an edge weapon." The pair then "slap each other around a luxury cabin on the speeding train," with the fight scene being rather "fun" as the tussle over and tussling over a briefcase. Unfortunately, the fun times come to a brutal end when "someone gets stabbed." Mortal Kombat star Hiroyuki Sanada is also featured in the short clip as an "ominous passenger."

The look of Brad Pitt's character is certainly a pleasant surprise, having expected the A-lister to step into a typical, suave leading man role, and one wonders what other surprises Bullet Train has in store. It certainly sounds like Pitt will be going full-on John Wick in the movie, which no doubt many are excited to see.

Based on the popular manga Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train follows five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, and slowly realize that their individual assignments are all interconnected. The action outing has since been described as having the tone of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock's 1994 movie Speed and Liam Neeson's 2014 plane thriller Non-Stop.

The movie has amassed the kind of cast that only comes together once in a while, with Brad Pitt leading an ensemble that includes the likes of Joey King (The Kissing Booth) as Prince and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The King's Man, Tenet) as Tangerine, as well as Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Zazie Beetz (Joker), Masi Oka (Heroes), Michael Shannon (Knives Out), Logan Lerman (Hunters), and Sandra Bullock (Bird Box, The Blind Side).

Much attention has also been paid to the stunt work that will feature in Bullet Train, with Pitt reportedly doing 95% of his own stunts. It seems that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star quickly went from playing a stuntman to actually being one, at least according to stunt coordinator for the movie, Greg Rementer. "Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts - the fighting," Rementer said of the 57-year-old Oscar winner's efforts. "He's like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there!"

Bullet Train is scheduled to be released on April 8, 2022, by Sony Pictures Releasing. This comes to us courtesy of Variety who were present at CinemaCon